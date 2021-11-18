Bishop LeBlond has taken 8-man football by storm this season, winning 10 games and earning a top-10 ranking in the state.
But they’re not done yet.
“I don’t think LeBlond’s won a district title for 20-30 years now,” Bishop LeBlond junior Landon Gardner said. “Getting that for the school and for our seniors and just everyone out there, it would be something you’ll remember forever.”
The No. 1-seeded Eagles will battle for the 8-Man District 3 championship Friday night, as they look to set a new standard in their program’s new era.
LeBlond’s last football district title came all the way back in 1993. The Eagles competed at the 11-man level then, switching to 8-man beginning with the 2019 season.
In the Eagles’ first two years in 8-man, they won a combined total of just five games. After doubling that total so far this season, Gardner said the Eagles are poised to keep it rolling.
“We just have a lot of momentum right now, only losing one game so far this year,” Gardner said. “I feel like it’s worked great together, and we go out there and get stuff done.”
LeBlond junior Jake Korell said the team has been meshing well all season.
“We have a really good team chemistry,”
Korell said. “A lot of people know each other, a lot of people are friends with each other, so the confidence is really there.”
As they enter the district title game, the Eagles find themselves in a position they haven’t been in recently.
Awaiting LeBlond in the district championship is No. 3 King City. The Wildkats bring a 9-2 record into this week’s contest.
LeBlond and King City share four common opponents on the year: DeKalb, North Andrew, Pattonsburg and St. Joseph Christian. Both the Eagles and the Wildkats beat all four teams. However, King City beat the four teams by an average margin of 52 points, while LeBlond averaged a 41-point margin over the four.
While the teams appear fairly evenly matched on paper, Gardner said it’ll be a tough test for the Eagles Friday night.
“They have a great offense, they’re big up front,” Gardner said. “I feel like we can match that physicality, but it’s gonna take everyone’s 100%, so we’ll be ready.”
Looking over the last two years, Gardner said it’s crazy to see how far the program has come, but the Eagles are ready to step into the new era.
“Coaches always talk about getting to that point and how we’re going to be a good program eventually,” Gardner said, “but actually seeing it play out this year and moving forward and not losing guys and bringing everyone up is just huge.”
Friday night’s game could be program-defining, as the Eagles look to set a standard in their new era in 8-Man football. It’s a night that’s been 28 years in the making.
“It would mean everything. It would mean all the hard work paid off, with over the summer, all the cold days, all the rainy days,” Korell said. “Coach said that he knew we’d be in this situation and to just go 1-0 every week, so it’s awesome that we’re here right now, and hopefully we can pull out the win tomorrow.”
LeBlond will host King City Friday night at Eagle Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
