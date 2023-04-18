Benton Soccer

CLIFF NOTES PODCAST

Benton’s Gabrielle Thomas fakes out a Bishop LeBlond defender in a contest on April 18 at Eagle Stadium.

 By Clifton Grooms

It’s always competitive when two city schools meet on the field, court, diamond or in this case the soccer pitch. Tuesday’s soccer action took place at Bishop LeBlond High School, as the Class 2 Benton Cardinals faced the Class 1 LeBlond Golden Eagles.

Last season, the two teams split the series meeting 1-1. This year, the eagles won 3-0 back on March 23. While the Cardinals were looking to avoid the series sweep, they fell in double overtime, losing 3-2.

Calvin Silvers can be reached at calvin.silvers@newspressnow.com.

