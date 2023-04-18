It’s always competitive when two city schools meet on the field, court, diamond or in this case the soccer pitch. Tuesday’s soccer action took place at Bishop LeBlond High School, as the Class 2 Benton Cardinals faced the Class 1 LeBlond Golden Eagles.
Last season, the two teams split the series meeting 1-1. This year, the eagles won 3-0 back on March 23. While the Cardinals were looking to avoid the series sweep, they fell in double overtime, losing 3-2.
The first period saw LeBlond on the offensive attack, leaving Benton goalkeeper Joslynne Gromowski with the dirty work. She had seven saves, keeping the score at zero through the first 29 minutes of play.
It wouldn’t be until the 11:22 mark that the first goal was scored. Golden Eagle Emma Garvey met the goalkeeper head on. Her kick would be blocked off the side of the hand of Gromowski, but the direction of the block led the ball to slowly roll across the line for a 1-0 lead.
Less than two minutes later, LeBlond’s Kendall Cathcart kicked across her body to the left, which traveled across the front of the goal. The ball would be deflected off a leg, deflect off the pole of the goal, and bounced to the back of the net for a 2-0 LeBlond lead.
The second half was the Benton Cardinal show. Cammie Peters got the scoring rolling with a goal of her own to start the second period, and later on Eliana Arambula would find the back of the net to knot the score at 2-2.
This game would need double overtime to decide the winner, and it would come as time was winding down. Off a corner kick, the ball bounced in front of Studer, and on the bounce, she kicked the ball which sailed to the left and past Gromowski for the game winning goal.
Benton will be back in action Thursday at Savannah. Bishop LeBlond will play Thursday at Cameron.
