It's no secret there's a great amount of talent when it comes to sports in the city of St. Joseph, with numerous athletes and teams leaving their legacy year after year. The local athletes are the ones who get the community on their feet and proudly showcase not only the city of St. Joe, but their school pride.
Now, another team from Bishop LeBlond will get the chance to feature their skill sets on the biggest stage in Missouri, with the girl's soccer team punching their ticket to a state quarterfinal matchup after defeating Mid-Buchanan in the Class 1 District 8 Tournament Championship in double overtime.
“That was a big win the other night,” head coach Chad Thompson said. “I mean, we played almost two straight hours of soccer. Girls kept their legs underneath them pretty well, and yeah, everybody's got a newfound interest that we can make a little bit of history this year.”
The next opponent in the win-or-go home scenario will be against the Barstow Knights from District 7. The Knights defeated Lone Jack and Lutheran (Kansas City) to get to this point, and sit at 9-7 overall.
The game will take place at 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 27 at Barstow High School. On the season, Barstow is 3-2 on their home turf.
“It's just been a steady and prepared energy because we know coming off that Mid-Buch win that we have Barstow ahead and we're just taking it game by game and that's all we're focusing on,” senior Tatum Studer said. “We all have a fixated energy to win.”
Back during the 2020-21 season, the Golden Eagles dropped their first game of the Class 1 State Tournament by a score of 0-5 to St. Michael the Archangel.
Like this year, the Golden Eagles defeated Cristo Rey and Mid-Buchanan to get to the state tournament, and enter the tournament on a six-game win streak, identical to three seasons ago.
Despite both seasons looking identical, LeBlond learned their lesson from the first experience at state.
“(We) have a game plan on how we want to play soccer with the people we have,” Thompson said. “You know, if you start letting people change the way you practice and have been practicing, then that's kind of making you play their game. Now we've kind of had a mindset on how we was planning on playing this year and we've stuck with it pretty much throughout.”
The Golden Eagles are continuing their fantastic season, coming into this contest with an overall record of 13-5, a six-game winning streak and an impressive 7-2 record on the road.
LeBlond has the opportunity to add another state championship team to its 2023 arsenal, but until then, the team and seniors are looking to make a lasting impact wherever they can.
“Definitely an amazing opportunity and it's definitely great to leave my lasting impact and our lasting impact on LeBlond as we just graduated and stuff,” Studer said. “So we're just really excited to advance and hopefully make history within LeBlond athletics.”
