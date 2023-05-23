Bishop LeBlond Soccer

It's no secret there's a great amount of talent when it comes to sports in the city of St. Joseph, with numerous athletes and teams leaving their legacy year after year. The local athletes are the ones who get the community on their feet and proudly showcase not only the city of St. Joe, but their school pride.

Now, another team from Bishop LeBlond will get the chance to feature their skill sets on the biggest stage in Missouri, with the girl's soccer team punching their ticket to a state quarterfinal matchup after defeating Mid-Buchanan in the Class 1 District 8 Tournament Championship in double overtime.

