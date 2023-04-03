On Monday afternoon, the sun decided to push past the clouds, shining light down on Eagle Stadium out at Bishop LeBlond High School. The nice weather brought out fans to catch a match up between the Savannah Savages and the Bishop LeBlond Golden Eagles.
The first 10 minutes of the contest was back-and-forth, and the second half paved the way for an outbreak of scoring for a 7-2 Golden Eagles’ victory.
It was less than five minutes after the contest began before the first goal of the night was made. LeBlond’s Kendall Cathcart was able to weave through the Savage defense, placing the ball beautifully for Emily Weddle to sneak the ball past the outstretched hands of the Savage goalkeeper to go up 1-0.
Just over two minutes later, Savannah’s Erin Larson was able to get LeBlond’s goalkeeper to push far right, which meant the left side was open for an easy goal to tie that game back at one a piece.
The rest of the half saw LeBlond keeping the ball on Savannah’s side, pressuring their goalkeeper to make saves to keep the lead a minimum. However, with 3:57 remaining in the first period, the ball landed perfectly for LeBlond’s Emerson McChristy to laser the ball into the back of the goal, giving the Golden Eagles a 3-2 lead into half.
After halftime, it would take less than a minute before LeBlond tallied another score, which would in turn lead to three more goals finding the back of the net to tally seven total goals on the night, Savannah would capture one more goal in the second half.
LeBlond will be back in action next Wednesday when they host Maryville at Eagle Stadium.
