Bishop LeBlond’s Emily Weddle watches her kick start to curve towards the net against the Savannah Savages on April 4 at Eagle Stadium.

 Calvin Silvers | News-Press NOW

On Monday afternoon, the sun decided to push past the clouds, shining light down on Eagle Stadium out at Bishop LeBlond High School. The nice weather brought out fans to catch a match up between the Savannah Savages and the Bishop LeBlond Golden Eagles.

The first 10 minutes of the contest was back-and-forth, and the second half paved the way for an outbreak of scoring for a 7-2 Golden Eagles’ victory.

