The Bishop LeBlond girls basketball team is having a memorable year. They’ve defeated the former No. 1 team in Class 2 in the Tipton Cardinals, they’ve dominated their competition and most importantly, they’re undefeated.
It’s known that the name of the game is teamwork, but senior Tatum Studer solidified herself in Golden Eagle history, scoring her 1000th career point at the Richmond Tournament.
Since she was young, Studer’s mom got her into basketball, and since then she credits a lot of individuals for her success, including coach Buck and coach Roger Smith.
“It’s really exciting to be a part of this kind of club because I have been working for this for a long time,” Studer said. “They’ve helped me develop my skills and technique and foundation, and I’ve been able to kind of build off of that. Once you have your foundation set, you kind of just need to put the work in.”
Her hard work was recognized after her three point shot solidified her spot in the club, but fans only see the product on the floor, while there’s more work done behind the scenes.
LeBlond head coach Jackie Steltenpohl noticed the guard’s work ethic ever since she set foot in the high school, and is glad the work is getting the recognition it deserves.
“She’s definitely put in a lot of work over not just the last four years of her high school career, but all 18 years of her life,” Steltenpohl said. “It seems like she’s just putting in extra effort, always shooting, going to other gyms, even trying to get as many shots up as she can.”
Studer has helped secure a lot of wins in her career, most notable after her freshman season.
The guard has been a part of two district championships and now leads a team who’s not only undefeated, but itching to get to the state title game. Studer hopes the foundation that was built will continue for future classes.
“I love this atmosphere. I love my family here. I definitely made the right choice concerning high school,” Studer said. “I hope other people might continue to see this program grow when I leave.”
While many may know Studer as a Golden Eagle athlete, there’s more than meets the eye.
“She’s a vocal leader and she’s a focal leader on the floor. She obviously is the one that we look to for scoring,” Steltenpohl said. “She always brings a positive attitude to practice and has energy and spunk and fire, and her family is great too and they’re good support.”
