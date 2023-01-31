Tatum Studer

The Bishop LeBlond girls basketball team is having a memorable year. They’ve defeated the former No. 1 team in Class 2 in the Tipton Cardinals, they’ve dominated their competition and most importantly, they’re undefeated.

It’s known that the name of the game is teamwork, but senior Tatum Studer solidified herself in Golden Eagle history, scoring her 1000th career point at the Richmond Tournament.

Calvin Silvers can be reached at calvin.silvers@newspressnow.com.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.