The Bishop LeBlond Golden Eagles took on the King City Wildkats in the Class 1 District 3 semifinals and dominated en route to a 42-14 victory.
Both teams came into this one boasting records of 7-3, but the Golden Eagles jumped out to an early lead and didn’t look back.
LeBlond quarterback Landon Gardner hit tight end/defensive end Jacob Winkelbauer for a touchdown early in the first quarter. A successful two point conversion soon after staked the Golden Eagles to an 8-0 lead.
King City would fumble on the following possession and the Golden Eagles were able to recover and go right back to work.
LeBlond wide receiver Jackson Sigrist would score a touchdown to put the team up 14-0 shortly after.
Winkelbauer would pick up his second touchdown later in the half as LeBlond extended their lead to 22-6 going into the break.
“It feels awesome. I would be lying if I said (a district championship) wasn't on our minds coming into this,” head coach Chuck Davis said postgame. “There's high stakes with high rewards, and we are super excited for the opportunity.”
LeBlond’s offense would add 20 more points in the second half and hold the Wildkats to their lowest point total since Oct. 13 to secure their district championship berth.
The Golden Eagles' defense was lights out tonight after coming in averaging 32 points allowed on defense per game.
Davis highlighted the performance of two of his players in particular postgame.
“I think defensively that was the best we have played all season by a long shot. (Defensive end) Jacob Winkelbauer was an animal. Not enough can be said about how well he played tonight,” Davis continued. “Landon is a once in a coaching career type kid to have around. This is his fourth year as a starting quarterback and he has earned every bit of the praise that he gets. I'm not ready for it to end with guys like Landon and Jake and the seniors.”
Bishop LeBlond improves to 8-3 on the year and will move on to face the 11-0 Orrick Bearcats next week in the district championship game in Orrick, Missouri.
