Bishop LeBlond quarterback Landon Gardner throws a touchdown to Jacob Winkelbauer during the 8-man district semifinals on Friday in St. Joseph. 

The Bishop LeBlond Golden Eagles took on the King City Wildkats in the Class 1 District 3 semifinals and dominated en route to a 42-14 victory.

Both teams came into this one boasting records of 7-3, but the Golden Eagles jumped out to an early lead and didn’t look back.

