Bishop LeBlond traveled to St. Joseph Christian tonight and dominated them by a score of 66-12.
The game was called at halftime after LeBlond extended their lead to 54. LeBlond quarterback Landon Gardner lit up the Lions with four first quarter touchdowns, one passing and three rushing. Head coach Chuck Davis praised his quarterback postgame.
“He’s a leader on the team. Late in the half when we started subbing guys in, he had an opportunity to complain or try to pad his stats but instead he was a leader on the sideline, he really had his teammates’ back and was cheering for the young guys that played. It was cool to see him step up into that leadership role.”
The Golden Eagles set the tone from the start, building a 38-6 lead at the end of the first quarter. Davis attributed his team’s success in this game to their effort in practice this past week.
“We stripped it back to the basics and did a lot of work on fundamentals,” said Davis. “I think our guys took the lessons we learned the previous two weeks and applied it to the effort they gave in practice and came in ready to go.”
Running back Peyton Hausman got the Lions on the board in the first quarter with a long touchdown run but they were unable to keep up with Bishop LeBlond’s scoring barrage.
Bishop LeBlond will welcome Archie next week while St. Joseph Christian will travel to face North Andrew.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.