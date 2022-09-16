Bishop LeBlond traveled to St. Joseph Christian tonight and dominated them by a score of 66-12.

The game was called at halftime after LeBlond extended their lead to 54. LeBlond quarterback Landon Gardner lit up the Lions with four first quarter touchdowns, one passing and three rushing. Head coach Chuck Davis praised his quarterback postgame.


