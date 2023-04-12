Bishop LeBlond Soccer

Bishop LeBlond’s Tatum Studer weaves between multiple Maryville defenders on April 12 in MEC Conference action out at Eagle Stadium.

It was another beautiful evening in the St. Joseph area on Wednesday for a Midland Empire Conference clash between the Bishop LeBlond Golden Eagles and the Maryville Spoofhounds.

Maryville was looking to remain undefeated on the young season while the Eagles were looking to stay above .500. LeBlond’s defense allowed zero goals in the second half, but the four allowed in the first half were enough to propel the Spoofhounds to a 4-1 victory.

