It was another beautiful evening in the St. Joseph area on Wednesday for a Midland Empire Conference clash between the Bishop LeBlond Golden Eagles and the Maryville Spoofhounds.
Maryville was looking to remain undefeated on the young season while the Eagles were looking to stay above .500. LeBlond’s defense allowed zero goals in the second half, but the four allowed in the first half were enough to propel the Spoofhounds to a 4-1 victory.
It didn’t take long for Maryville to get themselves on the scoreboard, only needing a minute into the contest to find the back of the net. Spoofhound junior Jalea Price used a tight ball crossover to lose her defender and sneak it past the goalkeeper for the 1-0 lead.
Just 12 minutes later, it was the offensive attack from Maryville pushing the ball down the field. Senior Kennedy Kruz baited the defense to step up, and once she read the scheme, Kruz attacked and kicked across her body to push her team’s lead to 2-0.
Coming into the game the Spoofhounds had kept all of their opponents off the board and were on pace to do so until a foul resulted in a LeBlond free kick. Katie Sego was the one to break that streak for Maryville, narrowing the score to 2-1.
With nearly five minutes remaining in the half it was Kruz with another powerful kick to tally her second goal of the evening to go up 3-1.
Two minutes later, LeBlond goalkeeper Maddie Sego went to grab the ball, but contact between her and a Spoofhound resulted in the ball slipping under her arms and into the net for a 4-1 lead, and the final goal of the contest.
Bishop LeBlond will be back in action Thursday against St. Paul Lutheran.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.