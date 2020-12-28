The Bishop LeBlond Holiday Tournament has pushed back all of Tuesday's consolation semis and winner's bracket semifinals due to winter weather moving in overnight.

Bishop LeBlond announced that Tuesday's games, which were supposed to begin with four consolation semifinals beginning at 10 a.m., will be pushed back to Wednesday. Winner's bracket semifinals will begin at 4 p.m.

Due to the postponement, there will be no seventh-place games on Thursday. Action will begin with fifth-place games beginning at 10 a.m. The girls championship is scheduled for 4 p.m. with the boys final slated for 5:30 p.m. Thursday