The Bishop LeBlond Golden Eagles manifested some clutch defense late to outlast Doniphan West 56-50 on Friday at Eagle Stadium.
It was LeBlond’s third win of the season, as well as their third win over an opponent that had beaten them last year, en route to improving to 3-0.
This fact that does not elude the Eagles, who thus far have conducted a very successful, vengeance-fueled 2021 campaign.
“A lot of these teams we’re beating right now got us in these last couple of years,” junior quarterback Landon Gardner said. “We just want to come out here and get some revenge, make a name for ourselves.”
Wide receiver Julio Gann mirrored this sentiment of retribution.
“We have that revenge mindset, them beating us last year put a thing in our mind that we want to win this game.”
As the final score indicates, it was not a one-sided affair. Doniphan West (0-2) started the game with a long, grinding drive that was finished off by a 13-yard run for running back Braden Simmons. The Eagles struck back with a 21-yard run from senior Reggie Love, the first of three rampaging scores in the first half for the bruising lead back.
The Mustangs continued their ground-oriented attack to great effect, and Gardner found junior Jake Korell for two long receiving touchdowns. By the end of the first quarter, the game was tied 22-22.
With just five seconds remaining in the half, LeBlond led 38-28. Mustangs quarterback Trent Spiker hit freshman Hunter Smith for a long passing touchdown to cut the lead to 38-34 by the half.
Disaster struck in the third, when Love went down with an apparent head injury that sidelined him for the remainder of the game.
Gann spoke on the effect that losing Love has on the team.
“Reggie’s a hard worker,” he said. “Seeing him go down I want to make plays for him because he makes plays for us.”
The Eagles do not believe that Love’s injury is serious.
Thankfully, LeBlond found ways to pick up the slack in the passing game and on defense. Gann was the go-to clutch receiver on the night, bailing out the Eagles in perilous situations with diving grabs for conversions and a juggling touchdown to put them up 50-42 entering the fourth quarter.
“Julio is a kid that has been slept on a lot,” coach Chuck Davis said. “I think every catch tonight he was diving for it. His effort is 100% all the time.”
The defense made a pair of huge stands late in the game to compensate for some depleted offense, the biggest of which being a fourth down stop on the Doniphan West 11-yard line to essentially win the game with just over two minutes remaining. Davis spoke on the play.
“That fourth down stop was huge,” he said, “A big part of that was just that these guys have bought in to the fact that we can be a good football team. On that drive, they wanted it.”
Having already matched their win total from last season, the Eagles want to pay back every team that has had a hand in their prior failures. When asked about how far he sees his team going, Gardner refused to put a ceiling on their potential.
“There is no limit. We’re just trying to prove some people wrong and make a name for ourselves.”
Next week, LeBlond will travel across town to take on 0-3 St. Joseph Christian.
