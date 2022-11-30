Bishop LeBlond Football

Bishop LeBlond head coach Chuck Davis hugs one of his players after defeating Sweet Springs in the 8-man state tournament semifinals on Saturday. The Golden Eagles will face off against North Andrew today for a shot at their first 8-man state championship in school history. 

 By Calvin Silvers News-Press NOW

“Knowing that we're going to state, I mean, it's just the greatest feeling ever. We're going to go out there, have a good practice week and give it our all.”

Those were the words from senior Max Bachali ahead of the Bishop LeBlond Golden Eagles’ biggest game of the season.

Calvin Silvers can be reached at calvin.silvers@newspressnow.com.

