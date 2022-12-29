Bishop LeBlond Girls Basketball

The 2022-23 Bishop LeBlond girls basketball team poses with their trophies after winning the LeBlond Holiday Classic on Thursday in St. Joseph.

 Joe Patrick | News-Press NOW

The Bishop LeBlond Holiday Tournament concluded today as the home team Golden Eagles took on the Savannah Savages in the championship game and rolled to another big win and the tournament title, 50-32.

LeBlond destroyed the Brookfield Lady Dogs in the previous round of the tournament, 66-17, and continued their dominance against Savannah on Thursday.

