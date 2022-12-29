The Bishop LeBlond Holiday Tournament concluded today as the home team Golden Eagles took on the Savannah Savages in the championship game and rolled to another big win and the tournament title, 50-32.
LeBlond destroyed the Brookfield Lady Dogs in the previous round of the tournament, 66-17, and continued their dominance against Savannah on Thursday.
The Eagles had a cold start, missing open shots and looks that they normally knock down but still led 25-13 going into half.
The offense got clicking in the second half as senior guard Shae Lewis poured in a game high 16 points for LeBlond.
Her teammates Tatum Studer, Emmar Raines and Katie Beam all chipped in nine points to power the Eagles to an 18 point title game win.
Kaleigh Ziesel, Studer, and Lewis were all selected to the All-Tournament team after their big tournament run.
Head coach Jackie Steltenpohl credited the second half offensive turn around to her team’s play on defense and the adjustments they made.
“Honestly, our defense changed. We played a little bit more aggressive on defense. We switched our defensive tactics up, and I think that helped settle things down on offense. We were able to get a little bit of a lead with some of our steals and conversions on offense that way,” she said postgame.
Steltenpohl also praised Lewis and the rest of her team for their effort throughout the tournament to come away as champs.
“(Shae) played amazing. She deserves it 100%, she played hard all week,” she said. “The whole team played hard. We all win as a team and I think that she deserves that honor for the amount of points and efforts and defensive hustle that she had this week. But these girls, they all contributed differently during all the games this week, so I was just proud of how hard they played.”
The 10-0 Golden Eagles will have some time off before returning to the court on Jan. 3 against Mid-Buch (5-5).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.