The Bishop LeBlond Holiday Tournament kicked off Tuesday with a seven game slate and the home team rounded out the matchups as the Golden Eagle girls rolled the Brookfield Lady Dogs 66-17.
Both teams came into this game with impressive records. LeBlond was undefeated at 7-0 while Brookfield boasted a record of 8-1, but the Eagles left little doubt about who the better team was.
Benedictine commit Shae Lewis came out on fire for the Golden Eagles, scoring the team’s first eight points; she would finish with 16. LeBlond got hot and never looked back, piling up a 23-1 lead before Brookfield scored their second bucket. The Eagles took a 40-10 lead to the half and only allowed seven second half points. LeBlond had been holding teams to 25 points per game coming into this matchup and hit under that mark once again, holding Brookfield well under their average of 44 points per game.
“We really focus on fundamentals at practice,” head coach Jackie Ziesel said postgame. “We hit hard defensively last week and then this week we've prepped offensively on how we're going to score against different matchups. So I think our girls are just prepared for whatever is to come.”
LeBlond survived their closest game to this point their last time out, something Ziesel said was a confidence builder coming into this tournament.
“We came back from a kind of a tight, close game against Sacred Heart and really came out firing and scoring in the fourth quarter of that game. I think overall, our defense wins our games for us because offensively it just flows naturally for those girls. But defensively, shutting teams down and holding them to under 20 points is probably our biggest asset,” she continued.
Bishop LeBlond keeps their undefeated season alive and improves to 8-0 on the year. The holiday tournament will continue today at Bishop LeBlond High School.
