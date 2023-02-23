In a clash of two St. Joseph schools in the Class 2 District 16 girls basketball tournament, Bishop LeBlond defeated St. Joseph Christian 72-35 on Thursday night.
LeBlond received a first round bye, while the Lions defeated North Andrew on Wednesday.
An onslaught of offensive production, mixed with a defense that stood its ground all game, paved the way for the 37-point blowout by Golden Eagles.
Out of the gate, LeBlond put its foot on the pedal. After a 10-0 run to start the game, Lions’ head coach Erin Patrick called a timeout to regroup his team. It wouldn’t prove to be much of a factor, as the Golden Eagles pushed the run to 17-0 before a second timeout from St. Joe Christian.
LeBlond was finding its groove from 3-point land, and took advantage of numerous turnovers from the Lions. St. Joe Christian was able to score two points, but it took six minutes of game time and came from free-throws. Junior Chloe Burnham would also hit a 3-pointer to help avoid a first quarter shut out, Lions down 27-6 after the opening quarter.
Second quarter was more or less the same, but the confidence of St. Joe Christian was slightly higher after seeing some shots fall. The game was still dominated by LeBlond, and senior Tatum Studer captured 14 first half points, and junior Kayla Beam had 12 points. The Golden Eagles held a 43-22 halftime lead.
The Lions would score 10 points in the third quarter, and only two points in the fourth, while the Golden Eagles exploded for 23 third quarter points and never looked back.
Studer finished with 20 points, Kayla Beam had 15 and Shae Lewis added 13 points of her own. The trio combined for 10 3-pointers. Burnham led the Lions with 15 points and Ella Bowman had 11.
