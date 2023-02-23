In a clash of two St. Joseph schools in the Class 2 District 16 girls basketball tournament, Bishop LeBlond defeated St. Joseph Christian 72-35 on Thursday night.

LeBlond received a first round bye, while the Lions defeated North Andrew on Wednesday.

Calvin Silvers can be reached at calvin.silvers@newspressnow.com.

