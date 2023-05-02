Bishop LeBlond Soccer

Bishop LeBlond’s Allie Wetler goes in for a kick as Mid-Buchanan’s Jordan Thornton comes up to play defense on May 2 in Faucett, Missouri.

 Calvin Silvers | News-Press NOW

Soccer season rolls on, and with the amount of talent in the area, there never seems to be a night without a match-up with huge implications. This time around, the setting featured No. 1 in Class 1, the Mid-Buchanan Dragons and No. 5 in Class 1, the Bishop LeBlond Golden Eagles.

Winner likely gets the overall No. 1 seed in district play, and that would be Bishop LeBlond, who gets revenge from last year, winning 1-0.

