Soccer season rolls on, and with the amount of talent in the area, there never seems to be a night without a match-up with huge implications. This time around, the setting featured No. 1 in Class 1, the Mid-Buchanan Dragons and No. 5 in Class 1, the Bishop LeBlond Golden Eagles.
Winner likely gets the overall No. 1 seed in district play, and that would be Bishop LeBlond, who gets revenge from last year, winning 1-0.
“It’s just going to be like a pusher too, you know, like we can beat them,” sophomore Lea Pinkelman said. “They beat us in the past. We beat them this time, so we can beat other teams that have beat us in the past.”
The contest began with a fierce back and forth stalemate, as both defenses stood their ground, giving their respective goalkeepers a quieter night. LeBlond goalie, Maddie Sego, might as well have joined in the fun, as the Dragons were held without a shot-on-goal for the entirety of the first half.
“The girls played really well. First half, I think we did a little bit better with possession,” LeBlond head coach Chad Thompson said. “We had moments where we got to playing kickball back and forth, but overall really, really pleased with the way they played… I like where we’re at.”
On the other side of the field, Mid-Buch goalkeeper didn’t get as much of a night off, especially at the 13:36 mark where the first, and only goal, would be scored.
LeBlond’s freshman Kendall Cathcart chased down a pass that was placed in stride with her. She was able to slow the ball, set up a shot quickly, and the wind helped carry the shot across the 18-yard box and into the top right corner.
“Kendall works so hard, and for the first part of the season, she wasn’t shooting,” Thompson said. “I was like, ‘you have got to start shooting,’ and I think she’s had seven or eight goals in the past three games.”
In the match-up, LeBlond would tally six shots-on-goal while Dragons’ goalkeeper Mallie Lieffring had five saves.
“It’s really just about talking to each other and making sure we’re communicating with each other,” Pinkelman said. “Letting each other know the back and the fronts and covering, so it’s supporting each other.”
Bishop LeBlond will be at home against Cameron next Tuesday, Mid-Buchanan will host Guadalupe Charters Center on Wednesday.
