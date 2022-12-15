It was an Midland Empire Conference matchup between the Maryville Spoofhounds and the Bishop LeBlond Golden Eagles in LeBlond’s gymnasium.
The Golden Eagles getting into a shooting slump, with the addition of the speed and shooting ability of the Spoofhounds, resulted in a 68-36 Golden Eagle loss.
“We're not good enough yet. It wasn't totally unexpected, that's a team that's going to finish in the top part of our league. They're really experienced,” head coach Mitch Girres said. “They got a lot of kids who play a lot of varsity basketball, and they're really good on top of all those things. So it wasn't totally unexpected. I wish we would have competed a little better.”
In the first quarter, both teams traded blows, with the Golden Eagles finding some rhythm early, only down 12-5. However, Maryville was hitting from all spots on the floor, including down low, where they built a 19-7 lead.
LeBlond’s offense, using a lot of motion and passing, couldn’t find that rhythm they had earlier. Maryville kept attacking the paint, resulting in a lot of trips to the foul line in the second quarter. The speed of the Spoofhounds was due to the personnel on the court, and the speed extended their lead 33-18 at halftime.
Yeah, we didn't do a lot well on defense tonight. I mean, there were moments where we were pretty good. There was times where they had they had five guards out there, which made it tough for us,” Girres said. “I think that going forward we think we need it. We need to be better on all fronts, offense and defense. It's just we've got to figure out who we are and kind of what we're good at and and go from there.”
The third quarter saw Jake Korell come out of his slumber early, putting together a quick four points to try and build some momentum for his teammates. Korell would end up with 11 points, the second athlete in double digits for LeBlond. Cooper Waterman would be the other Golden Eagle with 15 points.
Second half adjustments were made to help counter the poor shooting from LeBlond, who scored 14 points in the third quarter. That quarter featured 14 total points from the Golden Eagles, the most they scored in a quarter during the contest.
Moving forward, Girres wants his team to find their identity, and it begins in practice.
“I think that really starts with with our seniors in practice. Leading those younger guys and more inexperienced guys to kind of drag them along with them, kind of being patient with them, teaching them,” Girres said. “It's your (seniors) job to pull those younger fellows up with you and bring them along, and you got to show them what kind of level we had to play at to be competitive.”
Bishop LeBlond will be back in action on Saturday on the road against Falls City Sacred Heart.
