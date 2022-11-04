The Bishop LeBlond Golden Eagles took on the St. Joseph Christian Lions tonight in the Class 1 District 3 quarterfinals and cruised to victory, 40-0.
It was a wet and frigid night at Eagle Stadium, but the Golden Eagles jumped on the Lions early, scoring on their first drive. Weather conditions led to bad snaps, dropped passes and fumbles for both teams.
LeBlond led 26-0 after the first quarter and added 14 more points in the second before the game was called at halftime.
The Golden Eagles came into this one as the No. 2 seed while St. Joe Christian was the No. 7 seed. LeBlond has had St. Joseph Christian’s number this year; the last time these teams squared off, that game was also called at half as LeBlond routed the Lions 66-12.
Despite the large margins of victory in these games, a win is a win and head coach Chuck Davis isn’t taking anything for granted this late in the season.
“It’s exciting just because of the finality of what it means when you lose, for the seniors especially. They never know when they put their helmet on if it’s going to be the last time they put it on,” he said. “And since only one team wins their last game every year, it’s nice to just continue on and get another week with our guys and hopefully keep moving in the right direction.”
While the offense was rolling most of the night, there is always room for improvement and a lot that Davis and his team can take away from this win as they move on to the next round of the 8-man District 3 Tournament.
“The good thing about games like this is that we got to play a lot of guys and a lot of our younger JV type kids got in and there’s a lot of learning we can do from the film of this. So we’re going to keep preparing for the next opponent one week at a time, but mostly work on correcting the mistakes that we made on our end,” he said.
LeBlond improves to 7-3 on the year while St. Joseph Christian will finish the year with a 1-8 record. The Golden Eagles advance to face another test when they take on King City next week in semifinals of the 8-man District 3 Tournament.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.