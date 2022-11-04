Bishop LeBlond Football

LeBlond quarterback Landon Gardner prepares for the snap against St. Joseph Christian during the quarterfinals of the 8-man District 3 tournament Friday at Bishop LeBlond.

 Joe Patrick | News-Press NOW

The Bishop LeBlond Golden Eagles took on the St. Joseph Christian Lions tonight in the Class 1 District 3 quarterfinals and cruised to victory, 40-0.

It was a wet and frigid night at Eagle Stadium, but the Golden Eagles jumped on the Lions early, scoring on their first drive. Weather conditions led to bad snaps, dropped passes and fumbles for both teams.

Joe Patrick can be reached at joe.patrick@newspressnow.com.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.