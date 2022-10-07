LeBlond Football

LeBlond wide receiver Jake Korell hauls in a deep pass against Nodaway-Holt on Friday in St. Joseph. 

 Joe Patrick | News-Press NOW

Bishop LeBlond took on the Nodaway-Holt Trojans in an 8-man matchup and demolished them, 80-18.

The Golden Eagles nearly doubled their season average of 46 points per game in the blowout victory, going up 30-0 before Nodaway-Holt was able to get on the board and scoring more than 50 points before halftime.  


