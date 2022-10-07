Bishop LeBlond took on the Nodaway-Holt Trojans in an 8-man matchup and demolished them, 80-18.
The Golden Eagles nearly doubled their season average of 46 points per game in the blowout victory, going up 30-0 before Nodaway-Holt was able to get on the board and scoring more than 50 points before halftime.
Senior wide receiver Jake Korell was responsible for much of the scoring, as he reeled in nearly every pass thrown his way en route to five touchdowns.
When asked how he got his team prepared for this week, head coach Chuck Davis had this to say.
“I thought we had a good week of practice. Our scout guys had a really rough J.V. game against a good J.V. Stanbury team, and they turned it on last week at practice and gave our varsity guys a really good look. So I think our preparation really stems from them and every young guy got to play tonight also,” he said.
LeBlond was 0-2 at home coming into tonight and with their homecoming celebration and senior night taking place, the Golden Eagles picked a perfect time to secure their first home win of the season.
“It means a lot to win this one. This group of seniors were all freshmen when we made the transition to 8-man, so they've kind of rode it out through a lot with me here and it meant a lot to give them a big win on homecoming in front of their parents and friends,” Davis continued.
LeBlond will travel to play the Greenfield Wildcats next Friday.
