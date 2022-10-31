The Bishop LeBlond Golden Eagles soccer team took on the St. Pius X Warriors on a chilly Halloween night in the Class 2 District 8 semifinal round, but the Eagles couldn’t advance to the district final, falling 1-0.
Both teams brought their A game, trading shots on goal all first half but remained scoreless at the break.
Great defense was played on both sides and the Eagles’ goalkeeper made several key stops.
It was much of the same story in the second half, with the Eagles and Warriors trading more shots on goal before St. Pius junior Cale Inman kicked in what would be the deciding goal with 11:46 remaining in the second half.
The Eagles had several good looks to net a goal but were unable to capitalize.
Head coach Chad Thompson talked about what he took away from a close loss as well as his senior class.
“Both teams put forth a great effort tonight. Exceptional saves on both ends, everybody worked really hard, but at the end of the night someone has to be the winner and I hate that it wasn’t us. We’re losing a really special group of seniors that I’ve been around since they were little kids,” he said.
It’s a tough loss to swallow with six departing seniors, but Thompson is confident in his team going forward.
“We just came up a little bit short. We’ll be back next year and we’ll give it a try again.”
Bishop LeBlond finishes the season with a record of 13-4.
