It was a cold night at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium in Columbia, Missouri for the 8-man state championship matchup between the Bishop LeBlond Golden Eagles (10-4) and the North Andrew Cardinals (14-0).
Although these two schools are separated by just 21 miles and had met once in the regular season, the rematch was too big to play anywhere but on the campus of the Missouri Tigers.
North Andrew once again got the better end of the deal, capturing an 8-man state championship by a score of 54-24. The win propelled the Cardinals to 7-7 all-time in state titles, and their first state title since 2016.
“Honestly, no, I don’t know how to explain it. It feels great, I’m so glad to finally see what everything I’ve done working out, everything we’ve done,” North Andrew senior Aiden Miller said. “It feels good for it to finally pay off. I mean, we’re finally here, we finally won.”
“Obviously, this didn’t really go the way we wanted it to. We knew what we were coming into when it started. They’re really physical and they have one of the most explosive running backs in all of football,” Bishop LeBlond head coach Chuck Davis said. “I thought once we settled in to the level of physicality up front, we did a lot better through the stretch, but by that point, it was just unfortunately too late. I’m really proud of the way our guys competed.”
The game featured some back and forth scoring early. The Cardinals were able to keep the Golden Eagles off the scoreboard on their opening possession. As the North Andrew offense took the field for the first time, running back Hayden Ecker ended a five play, 65-yard drive with a 1-yard touchdown rushing to put his team up early, 8-0.
It would take just over one minute, and help with a huge kickoff return from Golden Eagle senior Jacob Korell, to set up a Landon Gardner rushing touchdown from nine yards out. A successful two-point conversion tied this game back at eight apiece with 7:39 remaining in the first quarter.
North Andrew would score once more in the first quarter with a huge 65-yard run from Braxon Linville and again at the beginning of the second quarter with a Ecker 7-yard touchdown rushing to put the Cardinals up 22-8.
“Our offense is based upon obviously running the football, so the decisions and option play tonight was fantastic,” Cardinals head coach Dwyane Williams said. “LeBlond was throwing a lot of stuff at us, you could obviously tell they were doing some things on the offensive line to kind of mitigate the impact on the game.”
When you drive nearly three hours to play in a state championship, you better believe you’ll play all 48 minutes until the end. LeBlond did just that, relighting the scoreboard with a 31-yard pass from Gardner to Jacob Winkelbauer to pull back within six points.
The two teams would exchange two more touchdown blows, with Gardner completing another touchdown pass, this time to Korell from seven yards out to put the game at 30-24 with 1:46 remaining before halftime.
Gardner would finish the night going 20-33 passing for 216 yards and two touchdowns. He would also rush for 56 yards and a touchdown. Korell led all receivers with 102 yards and a touchdown.
Feeling confident before half, the Golden Eagles tried to keep the Cardinals off the board, but as double zeros were present on the scoreboard, Linville reversed field for a 11-yard touchdown run to go up 38-24 at halftime.
“That definitely made that halftime a little bit different than it would have been otherwise. I thought really that was the first possession, though, where we really made them earn it. They were killing us with chunk big plays early on in that first half,” Davis said. “I was just telling the guys at halftime that they needed to keep battling and make them earn every yard that they got.”
The LeBlond defense did a better job of keeping the onslaught of scoring to a minimum, only allowing two touchdown plays in the second half. The offense, however, was unable to put any points of their own on the board.
North Andrew was led by Linville who rushed for 251 yards and four touchdowns, and Ecker was just behind him with 184 yards and three touchdowns.
This was the first 8-man state championship game in Bishop LeBlond’s history since joining the 8-man ranks back in 2019. Despite a loss, the players were appreciative of the community support and the season as a whole.
“Well, LeBlond has a great community around us, and just to have everyone come down here tonight and support us, really, really meant a lot to all of us,” Gardner said. “Knowing we have that support and even the students that came down and everyone just work together and we got a bunch of people down here to support us.”
“Yeah, the season’s meant everything. You know, starting off two and three and there was doubt that we’d even get to the state championship,” senior Max Bachali said. “And just to be able to kind of prove them wrong, even though we didn’t come out on top. It’s just, it’s a crazy experience. We’re never going to forget this for the rest of our lives.”
