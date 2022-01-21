The Bishop LeBlond boys extended its win streak to four games Friday night, as the Golden Eagles defeated Cameron, 66-30.
The win is the 11th of the season for LeBlond, which improves to 2-1 in MEC play. The Eagles’ have now won four in a row since its season-long three-game losing streak earlier this month.
“We’ve gotten a consistent couple weeks here where we’ve had practices, not so many games, to where we could practice a little bit and get everybody healthy,” LeBlond head coach Mitch Girres said. “We’ve struggled, at times, offensively, but tonight, we were really good, and I was proud of how hard we played.”
The Eagles were in control all night in this one. A pair of 3s from Chris Guldan and a bucket from Alex Libel completed a 10-2 start for the Eagles. Their lead was 15-4 through one.
Guldan and Jake Korell fueled the Eagles in the second. The two combined for 15 of the team’s 17 points in the frame, pushing LeBlond out to a 32-17 halftime lead.
LeBlond kept the foot on the gas in the third with its highest-scoring quarter of the night. The Eagles outscored the Dragons, 22-6, in the third to take a 54-23 lead going to the fourth.
Guldan led the way with a game-high 17 points. Korell was right behind him with 16.
After going down to the wire with Lawson earlier this week, Girres said it was great to carry that momentum into a 36-point victory Friday.
“We played over at Lawson on Tuesday night, and I did not think we played particularly well,” Girres said. “Tonight, it was nice to see, it was refreshing. … They really got after it defensively from the start, and that’s really where we make our money.”
Getting into the final part of the conference schedule, which Girres dubbed “murderer’s row” with Lafayette, Benton and St. Pius X, he said the Eagles need to keep the momentum they’ve built on the court during this win streak.
“This is kind of the home stretch here,” Girres said. “It’s battling through some adversity, getting through the tail end of your season and really trying to finish strong and make a little run in districts.”
LeBlond is back on the court next week at the Richmond Winter Classic.
