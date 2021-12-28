Bishop LeBlond made North Andrew one-dimensional offensively, beating the Cardinals 59-22 in the Bishop LeBlond Holiday Tournament semifinals on Tuesday at Grace Gymnasium.
The Golden Eagles knew going in that the Cardinals planned to get the ball in the hands of post player Owen Graham. LeBlond (8-3) took advantage, daring North Andrew (4-4) to beat them in a variety of ways by keying on the senior forward.
The Cardinals did not have an answer. Only three Cardinals players scored in the game, with all but six points coming from Graham.
LeBlond coach Mitch Girres was happy with his team’s execution, but was also quick to offer some rationale for an uncharacteristic North Andrew performance, noting numerous starters who were not playing for the Cardinals.
“Kids played hard, we did what we wanted to do. But that’s not a valid representation of what that team is,” Girres said. “They’re a better team than that, they’ll be better. Obviously I was happy with our kids, but it just stinks for them.”
The Eagles led 13-7 after one quarter, and extended that lead to 21-7 by the halfway point of the second quarter. By the time the two team’s headed to the locker room, LeBlond led 34-12.
Despite playing without several players, North Andrew coach Wade Bryson wasn’t one to make excuses.
“The story tonight is that Bishop LeBlond is a great team, they did the things that they needed to win and we came up short,” he said. “We can come here and make excuses that we were down this or down that, but in the last few years every team plays multiple games down people.”
The Eagles got better about defending Graham in the second half, and held him to just five points through the final two quarters.
Girres noted the performance of senior forward Alex Libel as instrumental to containing one of the best players in the area.
“Alex played really, really well. We tried to extend pressure full court just to keep (Graham) from touching it so much, “ Girres said. “You’re not gonna stop him, but you hope to make everything he does tough and I think (Libel) did a good job of making things tough on him.”
By the middle of the fourth quarter, LeBlond led by over 30 points and both teams played out the remainder of the game with their reserves.
LeBlond junior Landon Gardner says the team wanted to send a message in this game.
“It was a good performance, coach wanted us to come out and make a little statement because they’re in our district and they’re hosting our district,” Gardner said. “So we wanted to say that we want to win our district and we know we can.”
The Eagles will play Smithville in the tournament’s championship at 8:30 p.m., while the Cardinals play for third place at 5:30 p.m.
Smithville boys 72, Plattsburg 42
The Smithville press proved to be too much for the Tigers, as the Warriors ran away with the game on the backs of a 45-20 second half differential.
Smithville overwhelmed Plattsburg from the jump, going on a 10-0 run to begin the game and ending the first quarter leading 19-9. But the Tigers made it a game by halftime, maneuvering up the court and trailing just 27-22 by the end of the second quarter
The rest of the game did not go their way. Junior Ryker Edwards led the game in scoring with 19.
“Man, we just turned the ball over. If you turn the ball over against a really athletic team, bad things happen,” Plattsburg coach Twydell Love said. “You’ve just gotta be able to handle the press and get it across and that just didn’t happen for us today.”
