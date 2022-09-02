It was another gorgeous Missouri Friday night, as the temperatures were cool, the fans were abundant, and the action was plenty at Eagles Stadium on the campus of Bishop LeBlond as the Golden Eagles (1-1) took on the North Andrew Cardinals (2-0).

It was a back and forth battle through a quarter and a half, until the Cardinals found their groove and ran away with the game, winning 64-36.


