LIBERTY, Mo. — Bishop LeBlond withstood late-game theatrics to beat Lakeland 59-54 in the Class 2 quarterfinals Saturday at Liberty North High School, securing the Golden Eagles' place in the Final Four for the first time since 2002.
Just a week after winning the first district championship of his coaching tenure, coach Mitch Girres reflected on how far the program has come.
"From where we started to where we are now at Bishop LeBlond, it's a dream come true. I love this place and I love the kids," he said. "This group of juniors and seniors, I've known them since they were in fifth and sixth grade and I'm so, so happy to see them have this experience with their friends, their teammates, their families."
LeBlond (20-10) never trailed after the opening minutes of the game, leading 12-10 after one period. The Eagles got a scoring boost in the second quarter from seniors Noah Eidman and Marcos Dominguez, who combined for five 3s prior to the half.
"They were huge, they kept us ahead in the first half," fellow senior Chris Guldan said of their shooting in the first half. "We just built on that in the second half."
Lakeland (27-3) opened the second half with a few buckets of their own to make it a one-score game, but a LeBlond run brought the lead to seven points by the end of the third.
Back-to-back scores by Guldan gave the Eagles a nine-point lead with two and a half minutes to play, but the Vikings had a knack for never quite letting the game slip away.
"Just when thought we had a good enough lead to pack it in, they'd get a 3," Girres said.
Lakeland cut the game to five in the final minute, and then cut it to three on the following possession. After a LeBlond turnover, Lakeland senior Kaiden Ketterman had a golden opportunity on a 3-pointer to tie the game with 27 seconds left. The shot was just a tad too long.
Senior Landon Gardner scored just seven points in the game, but made his presence known with key blocks and steals on the defensive end and by putting his body on the line in the final minutes.
"Landon's not ever gonna score a bunch of points, but that kid just has a nose for the ball and a knack for making big plays," Girres said. "I don't think I could be prouder of him. He made some huge plays in big moments tonight."
With seven seconds to go up by three, Lakeland fouled Guldan. He knocked down both free throws to put the team up two scores, and to give himself a game-leading 19 points.
Gardner said there's nobody else who he'd rather be taking those final shots.
"We get the ball to Chris and they foul Chris. When Chris gets the ball late in the game, that's who you want to get the ball to," Gardner said. "He closed it for us."
LeBlond will play 29-1 Norwood when they head to Springfield for the state semifinals at 8 p.m. Friday. Guldan knows that this is a special opportunity.
"Not very many teams get to do it, and I'm glad we get to."
