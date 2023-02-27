The Bishop LeBlond boys basketball team came into the season with sights on making another state run after a final four appearance last year. This year they would be without five of their seniors from the 2021-22 team, but found themselves back in Class 2 Sectional play.
After winning their district last Friday, the Golden Eagles got paired with the No.1-ranked team in Class 2, the Plattsburg Tigers. Although it was a competitive first half for both teams, the Tigers asserted their dominance late, pulling away for a 61-40 victory.
“Yeah, it was tough because, you know, you have a plan, of course, and Jake (Korell) goes down,” head coach Mitchell Girres said. “We just couldn't quite hang on in the second. They got going a little bit, made quite a few threes, and normally we don't give up that many threes ... But they made some shots and just kept making shots, so it just made it tough.”
In the first quarter, Plattsburg found success on the glass, grabbing multiple offensive and defensive rebounds from LeBlond. Despite a height advantage on the glass, all 12 first quarter points came from inside the paint or from the free-throw line for the Golden Eagles.
A full court press from the Tigers, who ultimately slowed the game down, resulted in fewer opportunities for LeBlond to score. A back-and-forth first quarter kept it a modest 14-12 score in favor of Plattsburg.
“We came out with confidence and we knew what we were coming up against,” senior guard Landon Gardner said. “Then Jake (Korell) hurt his knee and he was limping out there … But overall, I mean, we came out ready, but we just couldn't handle it.”
Plattsburg senior point guard James Braddy lead the charge for the Tigers. After head coach Twydell Love Jr. told Braddy to be more aggressive, the guard took it to heart.
The second quarter would be the Braddy show, whether it was using his quickness to blow by defenders and finish at the rim, driving and passing out to his shooters or letting it go from 3-point land. The second quarter was a barrage of 3-pointers from the Tigers, which extended their lead to 29-21 entering halftime.
Plattsburg would start off the second half by making their first three shots, and never looked back. The Tigers also switched up their zone, which caused some fits for the Golden Eagles to start the half. Plattsburg would leave Staley High School with a 21-point victory.
For the Tigers, Braddy would lead all scorers with 21 points. He was closely followed by teammate Michael Howard, who had 20 points. For LeBlond, Jacob Korell led the team with 18 points despite suffering a leg injury. Cooper Waterman contributed eight points.
“We fought through some hard times and we came together, and I think we really became teammates for one another,” Gardner said. “We're more than that, we're brothers out there.”
