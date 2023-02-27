Bishop LeBlond Basketball

The Bishop LeBlond basketball team huddles up before the Class 2 Sectional matchup Monday at Staley High School.

 By Calvin Silvers News-Press NOW

The Bishop LeBlond boys basketball team came into the season with sights on making another state run after a final four appearance last year. This year they would be without five of their seniors from the 2021-22 team, but found themselves back in Class 2 Sectional play.

After winning their district last Friday, the Golden Eagles got paired with the No.1-ranked team in Class 2, the Plattsburg Tigers. Although it was a competitive first half for both teams, the Tigers asserted their dominance late, pulling away for a 61-40 victory.

Calvin Silvers can be reached at calvin.silvers@newspressnow.com.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.