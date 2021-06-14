The 68th edition of the St. Joseph Country Club Invitational came down to the wire over the weekend.

Five teams entered Saturday's second and final round within one stroke of each other with three rounds of 65 tallied. But it was the Day 2 66 from Justin Bigham and Don Chancey that allowed the St. Joseph veterans to pull out to a two-stroke victory with a two-day score of 131, coming in at 11-under in the Championship Flight.

The duo finished ahead of the pairings of Josh Maggart and Landon Hochenauer and Matt Thrasher and Mark Korell. The latter was in a tie for the lead after Day 1 and shot a Day 2 68 to tie for second with a 133.

Troy Rauer and Chris McCan also shot 65 on Day 1, and finished in seventh with a 136.

There was also a tie for fourth between Chris Weddle/Rob Franklin and Jake Mikesch/Sam Schanze at 134.

Caleb Carter and Scottie Burnham finished sixth with a 7-under 135.

Greg Diederich and Jeff Auxier won the A Flight. Matt Heitman and Farryl Prater won the B Flight. Adam Stein and Preston Taylor took home top honors in the C Flight. Joe Lehr and Brad Sonner took home the D Flight, with Flight E going to David Liechti and Norm Baade.