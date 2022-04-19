Benton sophomore Carson Schmidt connected on four doubles to highlight a strong batting performance from the Cardinals in their 9-6 victory over Lafayette in the Pony Express Tournament on Tuesday at Phil Welch Stadium.
After a scoreless effort against Smithville the day prior, Benton (7-8) coach Johnny Coy was glad to see his team take advantage of their opportunities against the Lafayette (6-11).
“I feel like we didn’t execute yesterday, and what we talked about today is that when guys are on base we need to really bear down and put the ball in play and make good solid contact,” he said. “I thought we had good at bats yesterday, but when it came time for the big hit we didn’t get that, and today we did.”
Schmidt started the game off with his first of four doubles, and was driven in later on a drive to left field from fellow sophomore Jackson Kanacsky. Freshman Chris Coy also drove in another runner to take an early 2-0 lead for the Cardinals.
The Cardinals tacked on another run in the top of the second on Schmidt’s second double. The Irish then loaded the bases and scored their first two runs off of starting pitcher Kanacsky of the day, first on a wild pitch and then on a fielder’s choice.
The Irish then tied the game at four runs apiece on a two RBI double from sophomore Levi Scheerer in the bottom of the third.
Schmidt connected on a 2 RBI double in the fifth for the Cardinals that was followed by a single from senior Korbin Lamb-Bodde that resulted in a three-run inning that gave Benton a comfortable four run lead. The Irish, meanwhile, struggled to string together enough good at bats to threaten a comeback.
Coy spoke on Schmidt’s performance.
“He’s one of the better players in this entire area and he’s just a sophomore. I’m just thankful that I have these guys for as long as I do,” Coy said. “Carson had a great game today and came through with the hits when we needed him to and that’s what we expect of him.”
After a disappointing outing against the Warriors, Schmidt had reason to step up his game.
“Yesterday I had a couple of hits taken away from me,” Schmidt said. “So today I had to lock in and get those back.”
Junior Zayne Ulmer had a strong performance on the mound in relief, allowing only one run in his two and a half innings.
Lafayette coach Matt Jansen was generally happy with the quality of play in the game.
“There’s a lot of stake, it’s pride here, it’s green versus red and you want to win these games. It means a lot to your program,” he said. “But I’d like to at least say that we represented ourselves for the Northside and even if it didn’t go our way, we continue to learn and grow together.”
Benton will compete for third place in the Pony Express tournament on Thursday while Lafayette for play for fifth.
