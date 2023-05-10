Tatum Levendahl

Benton wrestler Tatum Levendahl signs her letter of intent to continue her academic and athletic career for the University of Dubuque on May 10 at Benton High School. 

 By Calvin Silvers News-Press NOW

The sport of women's wrestling has picked up steam across the United States, with numerous high schools and colleges adding the program to their catalogs. In fact, the NCAA announced women’s wrestling as an emerging sport in 2020.

Benton wrestler Tatum Levendahl will join a newly established women's wrestling program up north in Iowa, hoping to kick-start the future of women’s wrestling at the University of Dubuque.

