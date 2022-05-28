Benton senior Kason Mauzey capped his career with a gold medal in the Class 4 boys high jump Saturday at the MSHSAA Track and Field Championships in Jefferson City.
Mauzey faulted his first attempt on four of his first seven jumps but went to 6 feet, 4.75 inches as one of four competitors remaining. Down to the final two athletes, Mauzey cleared 6-7 on his first attempt to win the event.
Mauzey followed up with a fifth-place finish in the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 15.06.
Central junior Makenzie Garr, who earned fourth in the shot put Friday, doubled her medal count with a fourth-place finish in the Class 5 girls discus. After two faults, her third attempt proved to be her best with a toss of 128-4. She finished just more than 1 foot from bronze.
Also from the city, Lafayette sophomore Honor Mannings took advantage of her trip in the Class 4 girls 300 hurdles. She came away with a third-place finish, crossing the line 46.08 seconds.
Cameron senior Avery McVicker, who will play volleyball at Missouri Western this fall, capped her weekend with four medals. She added a third-place finish in the 100, fourth in the 200 and fifth in the 4x100 to her sixth-place triple jump finish from Friday. Cameron’s 4x400 team also finished fourth.
Maryville’s Brooklynn Holtman led the Spoofhounds with three medals — second in the 400, fifth in the 200 and sixth in the 100. Junior Jesus Flores-Hernandez finished fourth in the 400 and fifth in the high jump.
