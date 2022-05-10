Benton senior Korbin Lamb-Bodde shined in all phases of his team's 11-1 run rule victory over Lawson on Tuesday at Phil Welch.
The starting pitcher was able to consistently throw strikeouts while driving in three runners on two hits.
It was Lamb-Bodde's last regular season home game of his Benton (13-12) career.
"I came out with one thing on my mind, and that was to have an absolute blast and do what I do," he said. "I love to play baseball and I love to play it at a high level. That's all that was on my mind, have fun and win this ball game."
Lamb-Bodde kicked off scoring in the game with a two-run strike in the first inning that drove in sophomores Zach Smith and Carson Schmidt.
He followed that up on the mound with five strikeouts between the third and fourth innings, and then an RBI single after a double from sophomore Jackson Kanacsky.
"We got some really good swings on some really good pitches," Benton coach Johnny Coy said. "Korbin was a dog on the mound like he always is, throwing strikes and mixing up his pitches. It's hard to hit against a guy who can throw two pitches for a strike against any count."
In the top of the fifth, Lawson (17-4) loaded the bases and scored off of a sacrifice fly for its only run of the game. But the Cardinals responded with an RBI double by Kanacsky and another RBI from senior Denver Domann.
Kanacsky followed up his strong hitting performance with a great defensive play in the top of the sixth, tagging out a Lawson base runner at home by a margin of inches to stifle the best chance Lawson had to swing momentum.
"They got the ball in pretty quick, it was a good throw by Carson," he said. "It was pretty close."
The Cardinals led 6-1 entering the bottom of the sixth. They had their best inning of the night as Lawson cycled through pitchers, driving in the five runs needed to finish the game early. A three-RBI double from Domann late in the inning set up an RBI single from Carson Davis to put the game to bed.
Lamb-Bodde pitched all six innings.
Back over .500 after a pair of losses to Pleasant Hill, Lamb-Bodde thinks the team is playing as well as they have all year.
"We're definitely catching fire at the right time. This is absolutely the point in the season where we need to start making things click," he said. "Right now we're getting it down going into districts."
The Cardinals have just one more regular season game to go, an away game against Savannah on Thursday.
