Last season, no one expected the Benton girls to make a run to the Final Four. But they did anyway.
“Nobody had Benton making it out of our district, let alone the Final Four,” Benton head coach Chris Michaels said.
Although the Cardinals took home fourth place in their first Final Four since 2016, Michaels said they felt they didn’t put on their best showing when they got there.
“We wanted to be in the Final Four. That was our goal, but we felt like we had left some things on the court,” Michaels said. “When we left there, the girls immediately were starting to plan for the next trip.”
They didn’t have to wait long for another shot, as the Cardinals are headed to the Class 4 Final Four in Springfield for the second year in a row. While they made a Cinderella run last year, they say they have what it takes to bring home a title this year.
“Our main goal last year was just to get to the Final Four, and we have way bigger goals this year,” senior Lauren Burright said. “Just to get to the championship game and hopefully come back with some rings and that kind of stuff, that’s our goal.”
The Cardinals are in the midst of a historic season, no matter how they finish in this weekend’s Final Four. They are the first team in Benton history, boys or girls, to reach the Final Four in back-to-back seasons.
“We knew coming into this season, as soon as we were finished last season, that this was something we could come back and do,” senior Jaida Cox said. “It’s a great feeling, knowing that all of us had these same goals since we got here.”
While last year’s run was unexpected, the Cardinals said they knew all season long that they were destined for the Final Four.
Benton entered the 2021 Final Four with a record of 15-9, using upset wins over Maryville and El Dorado Springs in the state tournament to get there. This year’s Cardinals have fared much better, carrying a record of 24-5 and a top-10 ranking in the state to the Final Four.
Cox said this year’s success came from a lot of hard work.
“Coming into practice every single day, working hard and just doing it for our teammates, our coaches and the South Side,” Cox said, “that’s really what made us push to be able to make it to State this year and hopefully bring home a state championship.”
Benton touts one of the most successful girls basketball programs around. The Cardinals have won two state championships, and this year marks the sixth trip to the Final Four, five of which have come since 2007. No other city team has made a Final Four since 2004, and no other school has more than three total trips.
Michaels, a Benton graduate, said he is well aware of the tradition. He’s done his best to keep that going, not just in winning games, but in playing the same style of basketball.
“When I first got here, the talk was we want to try to continue the tradition, not in winning Final Fours and winning state championships, it was continuing the tradition of how we play basketball,” Michaels said. “These girls know what the tradition is, I do, these coaches do, so we’ll continue to try to hang banners, and hopefully this year a big one.”
The belief is this year’s team has a shot to take home the first state title since 2016. Burright said the Cardinals are confident, as they look to prove they belong on the state-wide stage for years to come.
“We’ve had doubters that have put us kind of down in the past, so to be able to show that our hard work has really paid off now is really exciting,” Burright said, “and to show that we really do deserve to be here is the best feeling ever.”
The Cardinals will face Helias Catholic in the Class 4 Semifinals on Friday in Springfield in a rematch of a two-point loss in December. Tip-off is set for 4 p.m. at Hammons Student Center.
