Benton Soccer Signing

Benton senior Peyton Anderson signs her letter of intent to play for Northwest Soccer next year. 

 Joe Patrick | News-Press NOW

Benton senior Peyton Anderson signed her national letter of intent today to play soccer for Northwest Missouri State University next fall.

Anderson will add her talents to a Northwest team that is currently 13-5-2 on the year, 8-3 in conference play and is set to take on Minnesota State tomorrow in the NCAA tournament.

Joe Patrick can be reached at joe.patrick@newspressnow.com.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.