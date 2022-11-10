Benton's Anderson commits to Northwest Soccer Joe Patrick News-Press NOW Joe Patrick Author email Nov 10, 2022 Nov 10, 2022 Updated 5 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Benton senior Peyton Anderson signs her letter of intent to play for Northwest Soccer next year. Joe Patrick | News-Press NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Benton senior Peyton Anderson signed her national letter of intent today to play soccer for Northwest Missouri State University next fall.Anderson will add her talents to a Northwest team that is currently 13-5-2 on the year, 8-3 in conference play and is set to take on Minnesota State tomorrow in the NCAA tournament.Northwest has won 13 games each of the last two years under head coach Marc Gordon, who has improved the team’s record every year since his hiring, excluding the COVID-shortened season.“Well, it's honestly just a big relief and I just look forward to Benton soccer now,” Anderson said after the signing.Northwest’s recent success and two straight NCAA tournament berths played a big role in Anderson’s decision to commit to the Bearcats“It's a super big deal to me,” she said. “It just really feels good to be a part of something bigger than myself, so it feels good to go to a winning team.”Cardinals soccer has also improved each of Anderson’s last two years, going from seven wins in 2021 to 12 wins in 2022 and compiling an overall record of an even 28-28 since her freshman year.The Cardinals have also made the Class 2 District 8 tournament each of the last two seasons.Anderson excelled at basketball at Benton as well, helping her team secure second and fourth place in the state tournament the past two years. Anderson ultimately chose to pursue soccer going forward.“I've always known from a young age that I wanted to go play soccer. It's just always been my favorite,” she said.The Cardinals will look to improve on their 12-10 record next season while Northwest’s match against Minnesota State kicks off at noon tomorrow. Joe Patrick can be reached at joe.patrick@newspressnow.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Peyton Anderson Sport Northwest Ncaa Tournament Soccer Team Berth Joe Patrick Author email Follow Joe Patrick Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Local Sports +2 Sports Northwest Missouri State soccer makes NCAA Tournament for second straight season Sports Mahomes powers Chiefs past Titans on Sunday night Sports Western volleyball riding momentum into conference tournament Social Western shocks Washburn on Saturday 0:49 Showers & storms today 17 hrs ago Trending Recipe Exchange
