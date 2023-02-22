Today marks the beginning of state wrestling, as Classes 1, 2, 3 and 4 will compete in Columbia, Missouri at Mizzou Arena. There are more than 115 wrestlers from the Northwest Missouri area competing throughout the week, and two local wrestlers will look to bring back some hardware for their school.
The Class 2 state wrestling championships will feature two Benton male wrestlers, senior Bishop Rush and junior Ethan Nash. For Rush, this will be his third straight year at state, where he didn't place as a sophomore, but placed fourth last year.
His continuous improvement can be credited not only to his coach, but his practice partner in Ethan Nash.
“Definitely the coaches and the practice partners, I never really had great practice partners in youth,” Rush said. “Over the past few years we’ve definitely built a great friendship. It's like we always got each other's back, always push each other and hold each other accountable.”
As for Nash, this is his second year at state, but the junior wasn't happy with his placement in last year's state competition. Eric Nash, Ethan's father, has been in the program since before Ethan was born and has been around wrestling nearly his entire life.
All those years brought good times and bad, and Rush has helped him through it.
“That kid has kept me in wrestling. Days I didn't not want to be here, I just wanted to leave, he was the one that helped me through it all,” Nash said. “He's always my hotel partner. Our bond is really close. Practice partner every day right there. He made me who I am, and I'm hoping to say that I made him who he is.”
Rush comes from a family of wrestlers and started around the age of four. He believes his real talents were established in high school and wants to end his career on a high note.
“I'm looking forward to making everybody proud. That's what I want to do,” Rush said. “I want to represent my school in a good way and just try to make everybody proud.”
The two wrestlers showcase their true love of representing the Cardinals on the mat, knowing the rich history of Benton Wrestling.
Nash wants to erase last year's results, and prove he's more than what fans saw last season.
“I mean, I got to put my name out there and the school's name out there and make a point that last year was a first time thing,” Nash said. “Only time thing.”
And as the two take the mat, the goal is simple.
“Finals. That's my goal. To make it to the finals,” Rush said.
“I’m on a mission. I want to bring back home some hardware, I don't care what color,” Nash said. “Hopefully gold, if not gold, just hardware.”
