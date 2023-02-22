Benton Wrestling

Benton junior Ethan Nash, left, and senior Bishop Rush, right, practice wrestling drills. 

 By Calvin Silvers News-Press NOW

Today marks the beginning of state wrestling, as Classes 1, 2, 3 and 4 will compete in Columbia, Missouri at Mizzou Arena. There are more than 115 wrestlers from the Northwest Missouri area competing throughout the week, and two local wrestlers will look to bring back some hardware for their school.

The Class 2 state wrestling championships will feature two Benton male wrestlers, senior Bishop Rush and junior Ethan Nash. For Rush, this will be his third straight year at state, where he didn't place as a sophomore, but placed fourth last year.

Calvin Silvers can be reached at calvin.silvers@newspressnow.com.

