Benton added to the Cardinals’ illustrious wrestling program’s history, taking first place in the City Wrestling Tri-Tournament on Thursday at Lafayette High School.

Benton beat Lafayette, the runner up, in a 49-30 dual. Last place Central finished with just two individual victories across both duals, a pin by Central’s Caleb Zweerink over Benton’s Josh Peek in the 170-pound weight class and a decision victory by the Indians’ Connor McPhillips over Lafayette’s Christopher Arias at 138.

Longtime Benton coach Brad Hubbard says this showing was exemplary of his team’s resolve in what has been an obviously challenging year for athletics.

“It’s been a tough year, for everybody. I can’t be more proud of this group of kids, they’re resilient. I can’t say enough about how they face adversity and are willing to come into work everyday, rise to the occasion when we challenge them. Tonight for our team, was about giving maximum effort,” he said. “I knew there were some swing matches that went our way tonight. We wrestle matches like that early in the year and sometimes they don’t go your way, so you’ve got to make adjustments. And our kids certainly did it.”

After a less than stellar showing at the MEC Conference Championship last Sunday at home in which the Cardinals finished below the Fighting Irish in team score, Benton wanted to show what they were capable of. Last weekend in the 120-pound bracket, Lafayette’s Andy Nguyen beat Benton’s Ethan Nash by pinfall within a minute. On Thursday, Nash won via majority decision.

“120 was a big one. I thought we underperformed at MEC, we thought we were better than what we showed them,” Hubbard said. “We thought we could really tighten that match up, so that was big to get the win there.”

At 170, Benton’s Josh Peek turned last weekend’s decision victory over Lafayette’s Ben Kneib into a hard fought pinfall victory.

It took some flexibility to pull off the victory as well. Senior star Tyler Murphy moved up to 145, and Benton’s Blake Gilbert moved into the 138-pound range and managed to pin Lafayette’s Christoper Arias at 4:37.

It was a gutsy effort not lost on Hubbard.

“Blake Gilbert, people underestimate him and he’s one of the hardest working kids we have in our program.”

It certainly wasn’t the result the Irish wanted in the city tournament. But Lafayette’s Jay Greiner, who won his bout at 182 by pinfall in just 19 seconds, thought it was a loss by slim margins.

“I think we did well, I think there are a lot of different ways this could have went,” he said. “They did really well, we did pretty well, too. It was a good day.”

Unfortunately for the Irish, it was a grueling day. 120-pound stalwart Nguyen, coming off of a second place performance in his weight class at Benton last weekend, sustained an injury during his match against Nash.

With the regular season rounding into form, Greiner knows this is a pivotal part of the season.

“It’s all mentality from here going to state, understanding what we have to do to get prepared for that.”