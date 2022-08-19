Benton senior tight end Denver Domann leaps over a Lafayette defender for a touchdown during the 2022 St. Joseph School District city football jamboree Friday night at Missouri Western State University.
The Benton Cardinals claimed their first football jamboree victory since 2015 on Friday night at Missouri Western State University.
The Cardinals came out strong in their first quarter matchup against city rival Lafayette. Benton scored on their first drive with their ones on the field on a Bishop Rush rushing touchdown. They then added six more points with a throw and catch touchdown from Jaxson Rich to Denver Domann. Head coach Kevin Keeton, in his 24th season coaching, says there’s nothing like competing in the city jamboree in St. Joseph.
“It’s just different and it means so much to these kids. It means a lot to the south end to have something start on a real positive note,” said Keeton. “We haven’t arrived. Make no mistake. We won a jamboree. We have not won a football game, but success breeds more success. This success that the boys had tonight is going to pay dividends down the road.”
Benton’s final opponent of the evening that helped them secure the jamboree title, the Central Indians, had much success of their own.
The Indians played Lafayette in their first contest of the night and had three rushing touchdowns, all from sophomore running back Gabe Fields. Head coach Regi Trotter gave a lot of credit to the guys up front making things happen on offense.
“I’m really excited for our offensive line,” said Trotter. “If our offensive line continues to play as well as they did tonight, we’re gonna win a lot of ball games. It doesn’t matter what kind of skill athletes you have out wide or in the backfield. If you can block people, you can move the ball on anybody.”
Lafayette and new head coach Scott Finley were able to muster just three points in their 72 total plays on offense and defense. With the newer jamboree format, the three points came on the defensive side when Malik Reed picked off Central quarterback Stone Wetlaufer late against the Indians in quarter two.
The fall football regular season for high schools officially begins next week for Benton, Central and Lafayette and the rest of the high schools in northwest Missouri. The Cardinals and Indians will meet again on Sep. 2 at Benton High School.
