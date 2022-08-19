The Benton Cardinals claimed their first football jamboree victory since 2015 on Friday night at Missouri Western State University.

The Cardinals came out strong in their first quarter matchup against city rival Lafayette. Benton scored on their first drive with their ones on the field on a Bishop Rush rushing touchdown. They then added six more points with a throw and catch touchdown from Jaxson Rich to Denver Domann. Head coach Kevin Keeton, in his 24th season coaching, says there’s nothing like competing in the city jamboree in St. Joseph.


Jacob Meikel can be reached at jacob.meikel@newspressnow.com.

Follow him on Twitter @NPNowMeikel.

