The Benton Cardinals have had an impressive season, during which they won a district championship and advanced to sectionals to take on the Odessa Bulldogs, but they weren’t able to pick up the win Thursday night, falling three sets to one.
Odessa and Benton were about as evenly matched on paper as you can get and it showed during the game. Odessa came into this match with a record of 23-10 and Benton 24-9-1.
The Cardinals came out flat in the first set, falling behind early 11-6 before battling all the way back to tie the set at 24. The Bulldogs would ultimately win that set 27-25.
Benton would lead the second set 12-11 and eventually grind out that win 25-21.
In the third set, Odessa jumped on the Cardinals early, going up 22-14 before taking that set 25-18.
The Cardinals would fight hard in the fourth set, never giving up despite trailing down the stretch, but the Bulldogs would punch their ticket to the state quarterfinals with a 25-20 win.
The Cardinals undefeated 12-0 record in neutral site/tournament games has been snapped, but despite the loss, head coach Lauryn Doolan had a lot of positive takeaways.
“I think games like this, even though we weren’t ready to be done, it kind of just leaves a chip on your shoulder that you can remember for that next year. We have put ourselves in tons of positions where we’ve been down by a lot and fought our way back, found a way to come back together. That just shows our toughness again and I think those lessons from this year are going to make us even harder to beat next year,” she said.
The Cardinals finish their season with a 24-10-1 record.
