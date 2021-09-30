After a slow first set, Benton dominated against city rival Bishop LeBlond and took home a 3-1 win Thursday at Springer Gymnasium.
With a 2-14-3 record against the Golden Eagles going back to 2009, as well as the return of former Cardinal Kianna Herrera to Springer Gymnasium, it’s no surprise that this was a game that Benton (6-5) has had circled on their calendars all offseason.
“We’re so excited because we didn’t know if we were gonna win. We really pulled together and did it,” senior Gabby Moulden said. “We all knew it was in us. Deep down, we’ve been talking about this game all season.”
The first set was heavily contested with Bishop LeBlond (12-3) tenuously leading 14-12 at the midway point. The Golden Eagles incrementally increased their lead, eventually winning the first set 25-19.
Unfortunately for the Golden Eagles, it was all downhill from there.
The Cardinals jumped out to a 12-4 lead in the second set, and though LeBlond would eventually make up the gap, it was the Cardinals that pulled away late to win 25-17 and tie it up at 1-1.
Benton senior Lauren Burright noted the front row’s effort in contesting shot after shot, making life difficult for Herrera and the rest of the Eagles attack.
“When the block’s up, it helps out everyone,” she said. “It especially helps out the front row because it just feels great to get a block. It’s one of the most important parts of our game and we finally got that down.”
The third set was even more dominant for the Cardinals, catching fire and winning 25-10 after holding substantial leads for the duration of the contest.
LeBlond coach Kimberly Huss made note of her teams struggles with the serve receive, as the Cardinals back row continued a week of stellar serving.
“I think that two servers served really well and we didn’t take care of our business,” Huss said. “They stole the energy from us, and when you lose that momentum it’s hard to get it back.”
Benton made short work of the Eagles again in the fourth and final set, winning 25-12 to seize victory.
Benton coach Lauryn Doolan made note of the entire team’s performance, but pointed out her two middle hitters for their specific contributions.
“To win this game, we needed six players. Every person who walked out did something to help the team,” Doolan said. “Gabby coming in, a lot of the time the middles don’t get a lot of glory, but her and Andrea are what cause the outside and the right side to be wide open.”
Now 3-0 in their last three games and back above .500, the Cardinals appear to be hitting their stride as they enter the latter half of the season. Burright detailed what exactly has resulted in their recent success.
“I think we’ve really come together as a team,” She said. “We’re a family, and we’re really come together and worked as a family, and that’s been really important to us.”
