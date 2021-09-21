ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — Striking woes devastated the Benton attack against Pembroke Hill, ultimately resulting in a 3-0 loss on Tuesday at Springer Gymnasium.
Benton (4-5) started the first two sets off strong, gaining 5-1 and 6-3 leads respectively before letting them slip through their grasp.
By the first timeout of the first set, they trailed 15-10. By the second, the Pembroke Hill (4-4-1) lead had grown to 21-11. The Raiders eventually took the set 25-13.
The second set saw the Cardinals fall behind 24-17 with the game on the line before notching four straight kills to bring the score to 24-21, but a Benton miscommunication resulted in a game-ending score for the Raiders.
It wasn't an isolated incident, according to coach Lauryn Doolan.
"Right now we have little to no communication at all on the court, and you can't play volleyball that way," she said. "We're gonna have to go into practice and fix those little things."
The third set was the worst showing of the day for the Cardinals, who gave up an 11-4 lead to start the period and scored just 12 points before the set was finished.
In addition to communication, senior Alyia Stillman noted the reluctance of the team's hitters to finish possessions with a strong attack.
"I honestly think (the issue was) us hitters mentally, we weren't moving our feet to the ball to get there and hit it," Stillman said. "Passing and setting did really great, we just need to stay on top of it."
Doolan also made note of the team's struggle to create scoring opportunities against a formidable Raiders front wall.
"I just think that we're gonna have to go into practice and work with hitters, just finishing," she said. "Even if there's a big block in front of you, just moving around and finding what's open."
Now below the .500 mark for the second time this season, the Cardinals say they have a ways to go in terms of getting everybody on the same page by the end of the year. But Stillman is confident that, with the help of her and her few fellow seniors, they'll be able to play their best volleyball when that time comes.
"I think we're learning, we definitely are learning. We're young, that's for sure, even if there's like four of us oldies," Stillman said. "But we're learning to move together as a team and play better as one and not just individually doing things ourselves."
Benton will get a chance to even out their win-loss column when they travel to Savannah on Thursday.
