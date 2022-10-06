Not only was it a Class 3 District 16 matchup at Benton High School, but it was also senior night for the Cardinals. The opponent was the Maryville Spoofhounds, and it was a short lived match, as Benton was able to complete the sweep, 3-0.
The first set was close for a while, with no team gaining an advantage over four points, but the Cardinals were able to create separation with a 15-9 lead, forcing the Spoofhounds to call a timeout.
Despite the timeout from Maryville, it didn’t help slow down the Cardinals. The first set was closed out with a 25-16 victory.
“On Monday night we came off a win where we were kind of sluggish and slow, and that's not how we like to play, we like to play fast, get out and be aggressive,” head coach Lauryn Doolan said. “Starting off that way just really set us up for success, I'm very happy with the girls.”
The second set would be nearly identical to the first, with another punch-for-punch type of set with no team gaining advantage. However, the front line of Benton was able to use their height and start getting crucial blocks and spikes at the net.
Coming out of a timeout where Benton held a 19-16 lead, they were able to finish strong, securing a second set win by a score of 25-12.
“I thought they did a great job closing at that block or at least getting out there. You know, on the outside, right side, in the middle, closing that block just allows our defense to kind of set up and be in a better position to make more digs and play,” Doolan said. “So getting that block there is just outstanding. and then, we were just putting some balls down tonight for everyone, so great job from that front line.”
The two district foes knew the third set would not be easy, and once again both teams traded blows before the Cardinals separated to a 18-12 victory and then closed out the sweep with a 25-20 win.
“Maryville is a great team, you know, 22 is an awesome hitter. They have a great lebero and 11 is a great setter, so a lot of really good players,” Doolan said. “We didn't expect just to come in, blow out anyone, we expected them to be really competitive. That just shows maturity and some really good composure on my side that we can fight through those battles.”
Benton currently leads the district with 13 wins, and will compete in the Benton High School Varsity Volleyball Invitational Oct. 8 as the regular season nears to a close.
