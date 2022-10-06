Benton Volleyball

Benton volleyball prepares for a spike at the net Oct. 6 against the Maryville Spoofhounds at Benton High School. 

 By Calvin Silvers News-Press NOW

Not only was it a Class 3 District 16 matchup at Benton High School, but it was also senior night for the Cardinals. The opponent was the Maryville Spoofhounds, and it was a short lived match, as Benton was able to complete the sweep, 3-0.

The first set was close for a while, with no team gaining an advantage over four points, but the Cardinals were able to create separation with a 15-9 lead, forcing the Spoofhounds to call a timeout.


Calvin Silvers can be reached at calvin.silvers@newspressnow.com.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.