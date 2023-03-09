All week, teams have been preparing for Friday’s slate of Missouri High School State Basketball Tournament action, as three teams in St. Joseph are fighting for that signature state title in their respective classes.
One team is looking to get back to the state championship and finish that goal of a state title, but before that, they’ll have three teams looking to upset the No.2 team in Class 4.
On Tuesday, the Benton Lady Cardinals were in a tight first half sectional matchup against the St. Pius Warriors. St. Pius was able to hit six 3-pointers in the first half, keeping the game close at halftime. The Cardinals soared in the second half however, outscoring the Warriors 38-26 in the final 16 minutes.
“We were missing a little bit in the first half and then the locker room, we had a talk,” senior Kelsey Johnson said. “(Coach) Michaels told us, ‘Just calm down, take our time,’ and I think that really helped everybody.”
Andrea Simmons, a sophomore forward that is a big part of the program, found herself in foul trouble early against the Warriors, resulting in sophomore Emma Loehning getting more minutes.
Despite being thrown into the mix suddenly, she was able to score six points in the contest.
“She does exactly what we ask her to do. She works hard every day. She’s there, she knows her role,” head coach Chris Michaels said. “Emma Loehning is really special to have on the floor, specifically when you don’t go very deep.”
Fans in attendance during Tuesday’s match up might have seen the team walk off the court after the game with minimal celebration. It wasn’t because the first half didn’t go as smooth as the team wanted, or that the team wasn’t happy about advancing, but it’s because of the program’s mindset.
“I mean, we still got more to play. I mean, it’s exciting that we won that game, but that’s just the beginning,” Johnson said. “We still have one more to win and two more after that.”
The opponent that stands in front of the Lady Cardinals now, the Nevada Lady Tigers. They’re 22-6 on the season, and rely more on their offense that scores an average of 52 points a game.
With their next opponent set and a goal of raising the state championship trophy, the team is preparing one day at a time.
“We continue to tell them whether it be an injury or foul trouble or adversity or, you know, whatever it is, we are not going to change your finish line,” Michaels said. “The finish line is Springfield, and that’s the goal.”
“I mean, it’s exciting, but we still are going to go to practice every day, practice as hard as we can, and be prepared for the next game,” Johnson said. “Take it one by one.”
The contest will tip off at noon at State Fair Community College.
