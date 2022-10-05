Benton Softball

Benton's Isabel Foster is greeted by her teammates after hitting a two run home run on Wednesday in St. Joseph.

 Joe Patrick | News-Press NOW

It was senior night on Wednesday for Benton as they squared off against the Chillicothe Hornets, who took town the Cardinals by a score of 6-5. 

The Cardinals fell behind early as Chillicothe jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the first inning before piling on three more runs to make it 4-0 in the fourth inning.


