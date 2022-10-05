HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL | Chillicothe 6, BentonHIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL | Chillicothe 6, Benton 5 Benton softball comes up short against Chillicothe Joe Patrick News-Press NOW Joe Patrick Author email Oct 5, 2022 Oct 5, 2022 Updated 2 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Benton's Isabel Foster is greeted by her teammates after hitting a two run home run on Wednesday in St. Joseph. Joe Patrick | News-Press NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save It was senior night on Wednesday for Benton as they squared off against the Chillicothe Hornets, who took town the Cardinals by a score of 6-5. The Cardinals fell behind early as Chillicothe jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the first inning before piling on three more runs to make it 4-0 in the fourth inning.Sophomore Isabel Foster got the Cardinals on the board with a two run home run in the fifth inning to tie the score at two.Chillicothe would add two more runs in the sixth. While the Cardinals also scored a run in the sixth inning, their comeback fell just short. With one game left in the regular season, senior Ralyea VanHoutan reflected on her final season and what the team means to her. “They mean everything to me. I’ve known most of these girls forever and it’s hard to let go of this last year with them. They’re my best friends out there,” she said. Fellow senior Adleigh Wilkerson also commented on the importance of her relationship with her teammates.“I’m crying so it obviously means a lot to me. Playing here for four years has been awesome and I wouldn’t change anything,” Wilkerson said.The Cardinals will travel to Jefferson (Conception) tomorrow, Oct. 6 to wrap up the regular season before preparing for the Benton tournament this Saturday, Oct. 8. Joe Patrick can be reached at joe.patrick@newspressnow.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Benton Cardinals Chillicothe Sport Baseball Adleigh Wilkerson Inning Isabel Foster Come Comeback Importance Cardinal Run Joe Patrick Author email Follow Joe Patrick Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Local Sports High School Albany decimates St. Joseph Christian in shutout Sports Lafayette Fighting Irish fall to Chillicothe Sports Central volleyball swept by Smithville Warriors Sports Maryville soccer rolls Bishop LeBlond for 5-0 victory 0:46 Mostly Sunny Wednesday 10 hrs ago Trending Recipe Exchange
