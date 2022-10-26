Benton Soccer

Benton steals the ball away from Maryville during a match on Wednesday at Benton High School.

 Joe Patrick | News-Press NOW

The Benton Cardinals soccer team clashed with the Maryville Spoofhounds on Wednesday and walked away with a dominant 7-1 victory.

Benton won by their largest margin of the year and had lost three in a row coming into the regular season finale. The Cardinals were able to snap their losing streak thanks to two goals each from junior Rylan Piepergerdes and sophomore Angel Aviles.

