The Benton Cardinals soccer team clashed with the Maryville Spoofhounds on Wednesday and walked away with a dominant 7-1 victory.
Benton won by their largest margin of the year and had lost three in a row coming into the regular season finale. The Cardinals were able to snap their losing streak thanks to two goals each from junior Rylan Piepergerdes and sophomore Angel Aviles.
Benton head coach Anthony Dice said they had been toying with the idea of moving the wingback to the front as the season winds down, and the results speak for themselves.
“We’ve been wanting to get them some opportunities up there and it’s a good confidence boost for them, especially coming into that district game and knowing that they have the opportunities, they have the guys there to help press that ball in, and get it in the middle and get that goal,” Dice said.
Benton picks up their second win of the year at home and improves to 4-14 while Maryville drops to 11-5 as the regular season draws to a close.
Looking forward to the Class 2 District 8 tournament this weekend, Dice talked about what his team can take away from this win going forward.
“It has to be the confidence. Coming in and being able to do what we need to do as ourselves and preparing, especially for a tough team in our district. Just being able to have as much as we can experience wise and again, just showing that good light at the end of the tunnel,” he said.
The Cardinals will look to make it two wins in a row this Saturday, Oct. 29 against St. Pius X in the Class 2 District 8 tournament.
