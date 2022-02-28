The Benton defense was in playoff form in its 41-20 victory over Maryville on Monday at Springer Gymnasium, locking up the Spoofhounds' primary scoring threats to secure a second straight Class 4 District 16 title appearance.
It was tough sledding for the No. 4-seeded Maryville (15-10) junior duo of Anastyn Pettlon and Rylee Vierthaler, who are typically the driving forces for the Spoofhounds offense but combined for just seven points against top-seeded Benton (21-5).
Cardinals coach Chris Michaels says this was as a result of a comprehensive defensive effort, as opposed to a gameplan to limit any specific players.
"We've been watching enough film to realize that it was not just going to be Vierthaler and Pettlon. We told our girls all week, you cannot let anyone free," Michaels said. "They got free a couple times, but for the most part we did a good job of making sure everybody had a hand in their face."
Benton led 12-8 at the end of the first quarter, and with four and a half minutes to play in the half, the Spoofhounds trailed 15-12. But thanks to a 10-0 run to close out the period, Benton solidified their lead going into the locker room.
Points were hard to come by for both teams in the second half. Benton was unable to crack double digit scoring in either of the final two periods, while Maryville was held to zero points in the fourth.
Cardinals forwards Kelsey Johnson and Lauren Burright led the team in scoring with 15 and nine points, respectively, epitomizing a scrappy game that required offensive rebounds to score consistently.
"We work hard. Me and her love to work down there," Johnson said.
Burright, who isn't typically one of the team's leading scorers, said it's nice to have her efforts turn into points.
"It feels really good to get those second chance points, your effort is being used towards something positive and recognized," she said. "It feels really good to have those putbacks."
It's a different district than the one that Benton shocked last year when they beat a Serena Sundell-led Maryville to take home the title. This fact is not lost on Burright, and she explained how it effects the way her squad is approaching this postseason run.
"I feel like last year we were the underdogs and nobody expected us to come out and play that way, this year I feel we have a little bit more of a target on our back," Burright said. "We're the team that people want to beat so we need to just come out and do the little things right."
Benton will play Chillicothe at Springer Gymnasium in the championship game at 6 p.m. Thursday.
Chillicothe girls 52, Lafayette 45
The Hornets fended off a late run by the Fighting Irish, helped along by a 23-point scoring performance from senior Essie Hicks.
The No. 3 Irish struggled to score early on. No. 2 Chillicothe jumped out to a 9-1 lead to begin the game and led 29-18 going into halftime.
With three minutes in the third, Lafayette got the game within four points before a shooting streak from the Hornets made it a 44-30 game entering the final frame. But the Irish were not yet finished, riding 14 second half points from sophomore Talicia Byrd to a run that put them within three points with a few minutes remaining.
The Hornets were able to summon one last scoring surge to put the game out of reach.
