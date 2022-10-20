Benton will look to close out the regular season with a victory against Chillicothe in front of their home fans on Friday night.
The Cardinals are coming off a tough 29-18 loss against Cameron last week, which was their fourth straight defeat, so Benton will be looking to right the ship against the Hornets and finish strong.
Benton averages almost 30 points per game, but hasn’t hit that mark in five straight contests.
Benton senior wide receiver Devon Hoffman spoke about what he can do to help his team get going in the matchup after a big performance last week.
“I try to keep my head straight. Even when we’re in a close game, what’s more important is staying focused on the next play and doing everything to the best of your ability,” he said.
The Cardinals will be looking to snap their four game losing skid after starting 2-1. While the latter part of the season hasn’t gone how Benton would have liked, they've made significant improvements since last year.
Benton had only won one game each of the last two seasons, so even in the midst of this losing streak the future looks promising for the Cardinals.
“I think it's a lot better than the past few years. We’re more bonded and more together as a team,” senior tight end Denver Domann said when asked about how this team was different from previous ones.
Chillicothe comes into this game with a 4-4 record following consecutive losses, so someone has to break their losing streak when these teams face off.
