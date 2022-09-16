benton jump

Benton senior Adrian Myrd stiff arms a defender in the second quarter of their game against KC Central on Friday at Jim Sparks Memorial Field.

 Levi Smith | News-Press NOW

Benton made short work of Kansas City Central, jumping out to a massive lead early to achieve a 63-0 victory on Friday at Jim Sparks Memorial Field.

It was a welcome outcome on homecoming night for Benton (3-1), and senior Landon Stallsworth spoke on getting a comfortable win in front of one of their biggest crowds of the year.


Levi Smith can be reached at levi.smith@newspressnow.com.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.