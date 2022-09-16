Benton made short work of Kansas City Central, jumping out to a massive lead early to achieve a 63-0 victory on Friday at Jim Sparks Memorial Field.
It was a welcome outcome on homecoming night for Benton (3-1), and senior Landon Stallsworth spoke on getting a comfortable win in front of one of their biggest crowds of the year.
“It feels really nice, all of us coming together for our senior year and getting a big win,” he said.
Stallsworth scored the game’s opening touchdown on a 22-yard run around the left end less than two minutes into the game. After a turnover on downs from KC Central (0-4), Andrew Daugherty scored on another sweep from approximately the same distance.
By the end of the first quarter, the Cardinals led 37-0. By the end of the first half they had scored a total of eight touchdowns to the Blue Eagles’ zero. Stallsworth added another score via an interception return, quarterback Jaxson Rich connected on a trio of touchdown passes between tight end Denver Domann and receiver Devon Hoffman, and running back Bishop Rush had two more scores on the ground.
KC Central also failed to get the ball out of their own endzone for a safety in the first quarter.
After the game’s first several possessions, it was quite evident that the Cardinals held the upper hand. In lopsided contests such as this one, Benton coach Kevin Keaton said he wants to see the team do the little things right.
“(We want to) be clean. Have a clean game, don’t turn the ball over and just run the offense,” Keaton said. “And just try not to get anybody hurt to be honest.”
He also noted the return of senior tight end and linebacker Denver Domann in his first game of the season after dealing with injuries. He caught a touchdown as well as getting the pressure to force the safety.
Benton scored only once in the second half with the second team in and the clock running, but still managed to shut out the Blue Eagles.
The Cardinals will now shift focus to MEC rival Savannah, a matchup that Keaton says will test their meddle.
“We’ve got to continue to do the things that have gotten us to this point. We have a really good MEC team in Savannah next week and we’re gonna have our hands full,” he said. “We’re gonna have to execute and keep it all in front of us, they are dynamic. It will take our best.”
In the short term, there’s reason for optimism. Their 3-1 record is their best start since 2011, and many on the team have high hopes for the rest of the year.
“I’m very excited about this season. We had a tough game against Central but we bounced back. Our seniors are stepping up this year and we’re definitely in a great spot,” Hoffman said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.