The Class 3 District 8 semifinals featured the Benton Cardinals and the Savannah Savages, and it was the Savages who came out on top to end the Cardinals’ season.
Both teams have had impressive seasons but a strong hitting performance by Savannah pushed them into the win column.
The teams stats were almost identical coming into this game; Benton averaged just over seven runs a game while allowing four runs while Savannah averaged eight runs while also allowing four runs a game.
It was a tough loss to end the Cardinals’ season, but head coach Joseph Hendrix gave credit to both his team and Savannah postgame.
“We knew when we drew Savannah it was going to be like looking in a mirror, they’re the same way. Both teams played their heart out. You know, somebody had to come out on top. We respect that team a great deal. We wanted to play them because we knew they were going to bring the best out of us and they did. Both teams had a few errors, but the best part is that neither team stopped all night. It was great,” he said.
It was an emotional dugout for Benton after the game, with players and coaches taking several minutes to talk and console each other.
Hendrix was emotional when talking about the bond between his team and what he and his coaches will miss as the season draws to a close.
“It was a good year. We didn’t accomplish everything we wanted to. We came up a little short, but the three of us, for coaches, could not have gotten luckier with a better group of girls. I’m going to miss the six that we lose. This is such a great group. And to be honest, as a coaching staff, I think they brought out the best in us this year. It was an incredible year. And for as long as I get to coach this program, I hope every year just like that,” he continued.
Savannah will move on to face Chillicothe in the District Final on Saturday, Oct. 15 at 11 a.m.
