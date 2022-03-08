LIBERTY, Mo. — After a lackluster start to the second quarter, Benton cruised to a dominant 59-29 victory over Odessa in the Class 4 Sectionals on Tuesday at Liberty North High School.
The Cardinals got out to a 14-5 lead after one quarter. But when an Odessa (13-14) run a few minutes into the second cut the Benton (23-5) lead to just three, Cardinals coach Chris Michaels called a timeout to rally the troops.
“When you watch a lot of film, and you see teams that you’ve played and beaten and they lose to them, in your mind you might think it’s going to get easy,” he said. “In the second, we thought it was going to be easy and nothing is going to be easy the rest of the road. Eventually we’re going to figure that out and I won’t have to call the timeout to get into them and fire them up.”
From that point on, the Cardinals had full control of the game. Benton regained a double digit lead by halftime and piled on a double-digit point advantage in each successive quarter. In the final two and a half quarters, the Cardinals went on a 40-13 run.
Benton didn’t allow a single made shot from the field in the second half. Cardinals senior Lauren Burright spoke on their effort on that end of the floor.
“I really feel like our talk in the locker room at halftime really helped us pick that stuff up. Our intensity and adjusting to what the refs are calling,” she said.
Junior Kelsey Johnson led the team with 20 points as the Cardinals continue to attack the post in the playoffs. Senior Jaida Cox was second on the team with 12, including a pair of threes.
“All my teammates rely on me, and me, Kelsey, Peyton (Anderson), any of us can shoot at any point any day,” Cox said of the team’s offensive approach. “So knowing that any of us can knock down that shot for our team is a great feeling.”
Benton used an aggressive defense to turn steals into easy layups along with efficient ball movement in the half-court offense to gain a 14-5 lead after the first quarter.
Benton went up 11 before a Bulldogs run allowed Odessa to pull within 19-16 before a timeout by the Cardinals.
Benton only allowed 13 points in the final 19 minutes.
Benton will advance to the quarterfinal against St. Pius X on Saturday where they hope to get back to the Final Four like they did last year.
Cox hopes that their semifinal experience from 2021 will help propel them beyond them to state.
“We’ve got to calm down with the ball, and tonight we knew we had to do that, too,” Cox said. “Just looking back at last year we know that turnovers lose us games and free throws win us games.”
