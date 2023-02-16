Despite schools closing around the area Thursday due to winter weather, the MEC Conference championship was still on as scheduled at Springer Gym at Benton High School.
It was a match up of two top three teams in their respective classes in the Class 2 No. 1-ranked Bishop LeBlond Golden Eagles taking on the Class 4 No. 3-ranked Benton Cardinals.
Despite a late surge from LeBlond, the Cardinals would win the MEC outright 43-32 and pick up win No. 20 on the season.
“I mean, we were preparing for this game for a while, we knew it was going to be a big one,” Benton senior Kelsey Johnson said. “I mean, it is a big win. We've been fighting for this win for a while.”
The Cardinals did look prepared early, with Johnson hitting two 3-pointers to start the contest to give Benton an early 6-2 lead. LeBlond had trouble scoring, with multiple 3-point shots not finding the bottom of the net, mixed with the toughness of Benton’s defense.
Not being able to have shots fall, or get multiple open looks, resulted in a lot of lost time offensively for the Golden Eagles, who would dribble for minutes at a time due to no shot clock. It was a low scoring affair in the first quarter, with the Cardinals leading 9-6.
The second quarter was more disastrous than the first for LeBlond, who only scored two points the entirety of the quarter. Benton strayed away from outside shots, finding more success down low and extending their lead 20-8 at halftime.
While the slow offensive production might’ve discouraged some teams early, the Golden Eagles came out firing in the third quarter. Senior Tatum Studer started things off with a lay up, followed by a junior Kyla Conard lay up and capped off with a Katie Beam 3-pointer to force a Benton timeout early.
“We had a little talk in there, and I told everyone we need to slow down, don’t let us beat us up,” Johnson said. “I think that helped a lot, we calmed down after half a little bit.”
The Cardinals did calm down, and would have an answer for any run the Golden Eagles would pull from their back pockets. While LeBlond got the score down to single digits twice, they weren't able to get over the hump.
“I mean, I thought we played hard, we played good,” Johnson said. “They set us up a little bit, but we came back and settled back down after half and I think we just played hard and gave it all we got.”
Johnson led all scorers with 18 points. LeBlond seniors Shae Lewis and Tatum Studer both had 8 points a piece.
