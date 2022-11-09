Kelsey Johnson

Benton senior guard Kelsey Johnson signs her letter of intent Nov. 9, to continue her academic and athletic career at Missouri Western. 

 By Calvin Silvers News-Press NOW

Before the official start to her senior season, Benton Cardinals’ senior guard Kelsey Johnson paved the way for her future, signing her letter of intent on National Signing Day to play college basketball. 

Johnson chose to continue her athletic and academic career at Missouri Western. Last season, she made First Team St. Joseph Coaches All-City basketball team. 

