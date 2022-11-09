Before the official start to her senior season, Benton Cardinals’ senior guard Kelsey Johnson paved the way for her future, signing her letter of intent on National Signing Day to play college basketball.
Johnson chose to continue her athletic and academic career at Missouri Western. Last season, she made First Team St. Joseph Coaches All-City basketball team.
The future Griffon is joining a program coming off an NCAA Division II Elite Eight Appearance and two back-to-back 20 win seasons. These factors, mixed with others, made Western an appealing spot for Johnson.
“I mean, it's huge. I've always wanted to play college basketball, so I feel very proud of myself and I've made a great decision,” Johnson said. “I was very impressed with all the coaches and players, and I love the idea of being close to home, so I'm just excited to be able to play in front of the hometown crowd. I mean, I love St. Joe and they always have a huge turnout at games.”
The journey for the guard hasn't been easy. Johnson entered her high school career with an injury that occurred while playing AAU games in Kansas City. An MRI scan taken not too long after suffering the injury showed that she had torn her ACL.
Johnson's sophomore year was one to remember as she helped lead her team to a Class 4 Final Four appearance. She followed that up with a second place Class 4 finish her junior season.
“When she was a freshman, and obviously I was at North Andrew at the time, but she got hurt and you know, to see her fight back through that and then to get to here, it's been a process that I've enjoyed being around,” head coach Chris Michaels said. “There's not a lot of high school kids that can do what Kelsey's done.
Michaels has been a part of some memorable moments of Johnson’s young basketball career. Back when Michaels coached eighth grade at Spring Garden, Johnson was a seventh grade basketball manager.
His wife sent a picture of the two on the bench, which gave Michaels a laugh when he noticed Johnson’s feet didn’t even touch the ground. Watching her grow up meant a lot, and he knew the guard was special the moment he saw her play.
Johnson has been described as many things from coaches and teammates, including having a bubbly personality and high energy. The soon-to-be Griffon believes these traits will translate well with a high energy Western team.
“I think I'll bring a lot of energy and positivity and I think that'll help a lot. I mean, you can just tell from their bench, too, like they have so much energy every game, so many people come out,” Johnson said. “I think making it to the Elite Eight is going to make it even more popular and more people will come out, so I'm excited for it.”
Missouri Western women's head coach Candi Whitaker has continually improved the program, and will look to keep reloading the team, avoiding any form of a rebuilding year. Michaels knows that Whitaker and the Griffon's program as a whole is getting a special and unique talent next season.
“When I asked her to do something, she did it because that's what the team needed, and if you're a college coach, that's got to be something that you love seeing coming in,” Michaels said. “Then you get her work ethic. She is a gym rat. If you have a definition of gym rat, it's Kelsey Johnson. So, you know, Candi is getting a great worker, somebody who will do whatever's asked.”
