Benton Cardinals girls basketball opened the Savannah Invitational Tournament today against the Smithville Warriors and took care of business, beating them 55-36.
Benton started their season with a 49-39 win last week against Central, a game in which the Cardinals had a big lead for a large chunk of the game and followed that up with a very similar result this time around.
Both teams started slow, but Benton was able to overcome their early struggles to jump out to a 10-2 lead over Smithville at the end of the first quarter. Benton would build on that lead in the second quarter, taking a 30-11 lead into the break and never look back, leading wire to wire in this one.
The Cardinals defensive effort from the Central game carried over to this matchup as Benton forced turnovers and made it difficult for Smithville to inbound the ball all night. The defense was solid, but head coach Chris Michaels says there’s still room for improvement.
“We're still in the early stages of our install for our defense,” Michaels said. “So we've got a big core group of girls that have come back and understand defensively what we want to do but we also have a core of girls that are young because we have some freshmen and then we have some girls that didn't play a ton last year with that defensive switch up. We run 35 different presses (that are) just a little bit different. That little bit of difference is a big deal especially in high school basketball.”
Despite not being known for their offense, the Cardinals have gotten up big in both contests so far this year, which could be a good sign for this team going forward.
“We're trying to get to where we flow a little bit better. It's the same idea (as) defensively; we're still learning how to play with each other. We don't have everything installed, we're not close to that, but what we do is what we do. So what we're really happy with is the stuff that we're running right now, is being ran very well,” Michaels said.
The Cardinals move to 2-0 on the season and will play out the tournament before returning to face Savannah again on December 5th.
